New 2021 Ssangyong Korando EV due for launch in August

Korean SUV specialist looks to all-electric future, with larger J100 flagship also on the way
News
2 mins read
15 June 2021

Korean firm Ssangyong has started production of the Korando e-Motion, its first electric car, as it accelerates its new model development programme to secure its future. 

The Korando e-Motion is heavily based on the existing combustion-fuelled Korando, with subtle bespoke styling details hinting at its underpinnings.

Ssangyong will also speed up development of its second EV, a medium-sized SUV under the project name J100 that's set to launch in 2022 - seemingly as a spiritual successor to the long-defunct Musso large SUV.   

European deliveries of the Korando e-Motion will begin in August, with UK deliveries expected later this year, due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

Ssangyong has struggled financially even after Indian manufacturing giant Mahindra rescued the SUV specialist in 2010, and it filed for bankruptcy in Korea last year. It says a renewed focus on eco-friendly mobility will be central to its rehabilitation procedures as it looks for a new investor that will commit to continuous future investment.

Ssangyong receiver Yong-won Chung said: "We're establishing a strong foothold for corporate rehabilitation through a successful merger and acquisition and putting our very best efforts into new car development by addressing the rapidly changing automotive trends.

“We're expanding the line-up of eco-cars, discovering future growth opportunities, such as new business models, and preparing for renewed competitiveness."

Ssangyong said that it will aim to become the driving force of its own self-rescue plan, with a full-scale move towards meeting the future demands of the international automotive market.

Ssangyong Korando

Fourth-generation mid-size SUV touches down with a sharp new look, competitive towing capabilities and generous kit

2
ianp55 15 June 2021

I know it's unfashionable but I really like Ssangyong they produce quality,tough and reliable products sold at a reasonable price and with an excellent warrenty . The interiors are also rather good not state of the art but rather retro and comfortable using high quality materials,I'm sure that the Korando e-Motion will add to the sales of the model range. Has Ssangyong got a long term future due to it's problems with bankruptcy? in Korea bankruptcy seems to have a different interpretation as Daewoo,Kia & Samsung all went bust but were kept alive until they were taken over by new owners

