Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

6
Full-sized electric crossover is bit unsophisticated and unappealing, but well equipped and practical
Matt Saunders Autocar
by Matt Saunders
1 February 2022

What is it?

Genuine value has been hard to find in the market for electric cars, but it’s coming. Manufacturers have insisted that battery technology is expensive, production volumes are prohibitive and so profit margins are wafer-thin – but, gradually, all that’s changing. MG Motor has already been showing growing numbers of British buyers how affordable electric cars can be. Soon enough, Ssangyong will be doing exactly the same thing.

The Korean SUV-specialist brand (its name translates as ‘double dragon’, which might only make it cooler to one-time owners of a Sega Master System, but it worked on me) has recently been bought out of bankruptcy by a consortium of private-equity investors. With plans to have a four-strong range of electric models, from crossovers and proper off-roaders to pick-up trucks, on the UK market within three years, it is all set to introduce its first European-market EV this spring: the Ssangyong Korando e-Motion.

This Korando will enter the same segment inhabited by the Skoda Enyaq iV, the Kia e-Niro and the new Nissan Ariya. But this medium-sized family crossover will be priced from £30,495 after the UK government’s buyer’s stipend, which should be between 10% and 30% less than you’ll pay for any of those alternatives, with many of this car’s competitors now too pricey to qualify for a grant at any model grade.

Related Ssangyong Korando e-Motion reviews

What's it like?

The electric Korando uses the same vehicle platform as the combustion-engined car, but it isn’t a particularly low-ball, bargain-basement technical offering in other respects. It has a drive battery worth a nominal 61.5kWh, which is a good deal bigger than you’ll find on similarly priced crossover EVs; and, despite its size and weight, it has a very respectable WLTP-certified electric range of 211 miles. Performance is strong too, with a 188bhp drive motor powering the front axle.

Rapid charging potential at up to 100kW is competitive for the money, also, while equipment level are surprisingly bountiful. Entry-grade ELX-trim cars get digital instruments, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, intelligent adaptive cruise control and a full array of active safety and driver assistance systems for no extra cost – for £30,495, remember. A mid-level Ventura model like our test car (which was erroneously badged ‘Ultimate’) adds LED headlights, heated front seats, a TomTom navigation system and some other items, but it’ll cost you £35k.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

View all latest drives

Back to top

It doesn’t take long to appreciate where this car offers what you might expect for the money, and where it doesn’t. Like every manufacturer boldly going electric for the first time, Ssangyong has picked a slightly wide-eyed, attention-grabbing styling theme for the e-Motion version - and its bold colours just don’t sit comfortably on the Korando’s self-consciously blocky body. The car’s newly sealed front grille only adds to the weirdness, and its standard-fit 17in alloy wheels look downright cheap. Avoiding bright white paintwork might soften the car’s visual aberrance, but I’m not sure it could banish it entirely.

On the inside, things look up. Passenger space is generous enough to make this a car fit to carry four full-sized adults or a growing family of five quite comfortably, and boot space is a very fulsome 551 litres. The cabin is fitted out with a lot of pretty cheap glossy plastics, but they’re certainly not entirely plain or universally unappealing. The controls are laid out sensibly and intuitively, the instruments are clear enough and seat comfort is good.

The Korando e-Motion drives competently, with the low cabin noise level, accessible instant torque and ease of operation you’d hope for in an EV - although it’s more rough-hewn in some dynamic respects. The car’s Nexen economy tyres don’t have a particularly assured grip level, but its electronic traction and stability controls keep close tabs on drive forces to maintain secure drivability. You only unearth any power understeer or torque steer with the systems switched off - and, having done so, you switch them back on again pretty promptly.

Steering is weighty and medium-paced; like the slightly dulled throttle response, it makes a big car drive coherently, at least. Body control comes over all old-school off-roader when cornering, though, and ride comfort feels a bit crude when the road turns bumpy.

Advertisement
Back to top

Should I buy one?

The Korando’s ride and handling are far from good, then - but equally far from offensively bad, if you can content yourself with the car’s big-picture selling points.

For its size and practicality, the genuine 200-mile range (which we verified in mixed use, and at a pretty chilly ambient temperature at that), its handsome (actually, let’s call it generous) equipment level, its strong seven-year warranty and the fact that all of that comes for a price you can compare favourably with a lot of petrol-powered SUV rivals, the Korando e-Motion is worth its place in Ssangyong’s UK offering. There are markedly better-driving and more desirable full-size crossover SUVs than this, of course - but they've all got much steeper price tags to match.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
si73 1 February 2022
It's not hideous, and is genuinely good value for a large family sized EV, the wheels look very similar in style to those on my dad's niro, yet on the niro they're black and diamond cut effect and are actually wheel trims that have the wheel bolts going through. Wonder if these too are actually trims, would explain their cheap look, though the niro ones don't look cheap and are quite convincing in making you think that they're alloys.
gavsmit 1 February 2022

The awful looks both inside and out, along with the substandard driving experience, scream 'budget' but a price of £30,495 does not, even for an EV. And there's the worrying future stability of the company to consider too.

The MG efforts don't look as bad as this, and have better range and perfomance as well as a 7 year warranty - and cost a lot less.

Buying this Ssangyong makes absolutely no sense to me - if it cost less than £20k then I might think it was worth a reluctant gamble.

 

Einarbb 1 February 2022

Displays how completely obsolete the Nissan Leaf is, as that vehicle with the bigger sized battery weigh's absurd, 2.1tons. Not saying I finds this particular car - pretty, however there is nothing about its looks that's offensive. Agree the wheels don't look good. This is very competitive price for EV considering full 5 seater with reasonable luggage space and sufficient for most range. 

martin_66 1 February 2022

Those wheels are a bit odd, but then I doubt that the sort of person who buys a Ssangyong really gives a toss about what the wheels look like! 

I actually like this car - it has a real air of unpretentiousness about it.  Just a normal, everyday, decent car for normal, everyday folk who don't care about their car being a status symbol.  I particularly like the interior - well designed and easy to use, so much better than most manufacturers can manage these days.

Latest Drives

1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

View all latest drives