Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

What is it?
Genuine value has been hard to find in the market for electric cars, but it’s coming. Manufacturers have insisted that battery technology is expensive, production volumes are prohibitive and so profit margins are wafer-thin – but, gradually, all that’s changing. MG Motor has already been showing growing numbers of British buyers how affordable electric cars can be. Soon enough, Ssangyong will be doing exactly the same thing.
The Korean SUV-specialist brand (its name translates as ‘double dragon’, which might only make it cooler to one-time owners of a Sega Master System, but it worked on me) has recently been bought out of bankruptcy by a consortium of private-equity investors. With plans to have a four-strong range of electric models, from crossovers and proper off-roaders to pick-up trucks, on the UK market within three years, it is all set to introduce its first European-market EV this spring: the Ssangyong Korando e-Motion.
This Korando will enter the same segment inhabited by the Skoda Enyaq iV, the Kia e-Niro and the new Nissan Ariya. But this medium-sized family crossover will be priced from £30,495 after the UK government’s buyer’s stipend, which should be between 10% and 30% less than you’ll pay for any of those alternatives, with many of this car’s competitors now too pricey to qualify for a grant at any model grade.
Join the debate
Add your comment
The awful looks both inside and out, along with the substandard driving experience, scream 'budget' but a price of £30,495 does not, even for an EV. And there's the worrying future stability of the company to consider too.
The MG efforts don't look as bad as this, and have better range and perfomance as well as a 7 year warranty - and cost a lot less.
Buying this Ssangyong makes absolutely no sense to me - if it cost less than £20k then I might think it was worth a reluctant gamble.
Displays how completely obsolete the Nissan Leaf is, as that vehicle with the bigger sized battery weigh's absurd, 2.1tons. Not saying I finds this particular car - pretty, however there is nothing about its looks that's offensive. Agree the wheels don't look good. This is very competitive price for EV considering full 5 seater with reasonable luggage space and sufficient for most range.
Those wheels are a bit odd, but then I doubt that the sort of person who buys a Ssangyong really gives a toss about what the wheels look like!
I actually like this car - it has a real air of unpretentiousness about it. Just a normal, everyday, decent car for normal, everyday folk who don't care about their car being a status symbol. I particularly like the interior - well designed and easy to use, so much better than most manufacturers can manage these days.