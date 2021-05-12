Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

What is it?
There’s no confusing this facelifted Rexton with its predecessor, is there? With a colossal chrome-clad grille that wouldn’t look out of place on a BMW designer’s mood board and sharp new LED headlight designs leading the visual refresh, the latest iteration of this seven-seat SUV is said to bring “more presence, more prestige, more strength, more safety, more style and more space”.
Under the skin, the headline enhancement is a 20bhp power hike from the 2.2-litre diesel engine, while the old Mercedes-supplied seven-speed auto ’box has made way for an eight-speed item from Hyundai Transys, said to weigh less and bring improved efficiency. There’s a new trailer sway control function, too, which we don’t really need to explain, and various modifications for the engine mounts and door seals that mean the Rexton now “boasts some of the lowest NVH levels in its class”.
Changes inside are more subtle, though a digital display is now fitted as standard and the centre console has been redesigned for a cleaner look and extra storage space.
The no-nonsense line-up comprises two trim levels: Ventura, from £37,995, and Ultimate, from £40,665. We drove the latter, which adds to the already impressive standard kit list with a larger 9.0in infotainment display, rear privacy glass and LED ambient lighting throughout the cabin.
