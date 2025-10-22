BACK TO ALL NEWS
New £2.5 million Rolls-Royce Phantom marks model's centenary

Special edition highlights key centenary moments with high-end details inside and out

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a special-edition Phantom described as the “most technically extraordinary car ever built” to mark the model’s centenary.

Limited to 25 examples, the £2.5 million Phantom Centenary Private Collection has been created to showcase defining moments from the past 100 years of Phantoms.

While it retains the same technical specifications as a standard eighth-generation Phantom, including a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine, the special is distinguished by its appearance both inside and out.

The exterior design has “a strong reference to [Rolls-Royce’s] past”, according to its designer, Matt Denton, using two-tone paint inspired by the 1930 Phantom II Continental. There is a new gold-flake crystal overpaint applied on top of both the white and black to create a metallic shimmer, a unique Spirit of Ecstasy and bespoke disc wheels. The ‘RR’ Badge of Honour, on the front, rear and sides of the car is in 24-carat gold and white enamel for the first time.

The most notable changes appear inside, where innovations new to Rolls-Royce include the use of 3D marquetry, 3D ink layer and 24-carat gold leafing.

The rear seats portray three different stories through the ages, including an image of Rolls’ Conduit Street showroom, where the first Phantom was launched, and Henry Royce’s oil paintings of southern France. The process, which is described as being “inspired by Savile Row tailoring techniques”, uses 45 individual panels carefully aligned to the shape of the seats. 

Meanwhile, the front seats use laser-etched artwork based on hand drawings and include a rabbit design – a nod to Roger Rabbit, the codename for Rolls-Royce’s relaunch in 2003. More historical references are laced into the headliner, which features 440,000 stitches.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary front seats

Latest Reviews

AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross
1 front 3:4
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
8
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Suzuki E Vitara review 2025 01
Suzuki eVitara
6
Suzuki eVitara
Volvo ES90 review 01
Volvo ES90
Volvo ES90

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Rolls Royce Phantom S2 front corner

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

The eighth-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom is the second of the company's modern era. Is it still a world-beater?

Read our review
On the dashboard is a so-called ‘Anthology Gallery’ that has 50 3D-printed vertical aluminium fins. Each of them is made up of sculpted letters readable from both sides, which form quotes from media acclaim over the century.

The standout detail is the intricate woodwork on the door cards, which shows noteworthy journeys made by Phantoms. For example, the front passenger door shows the landscape of Henry Royce’s summer home in West Wittering while the driver’s door depicts the 4500-mile journey across Australia of the first BMW-era Phantom. Each of these creations include 3D marquetry, laser etching and 3D ink layering. They also uses 24-carat gold-leafing.

CEO Chris Brownridge said: “Phantom has always been a car that people remember. It is the world’s pinnacle luxury product. It has had a remarkable role over the years, with owners including Queen Elizabeth II, 50 Cent and Salvador Dalí.”

Sales and brand director Julian Jenkins added: “Phantom is integral to the brand. The world is changing but there has been consistently strong demands for Phantom in particular.

"The 25 units are already sold globally, many of them to very young clients, which demonstrates the enduring appeal this car has.”

CatRockerCT 22 October 2025

Wow. Proof that money doesn't buy you taste.

