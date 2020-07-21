Murray T50 hypercar reaches V12 production milestone

The all-new, ultra-lightweight 3.9-litre V12 engine that will power Gordon Murray’s new T50 supercar reaches a crucial milestone this week: running for the first time in production form on the dynamometers of its Northampton developer, Cosworth Engineering.
The engine, billed by its creators as “the greatest road car V12 ever made”, is claimed to be the lightest-ever V12 (180kg), with both the highest rev limit (12,100rpm) and the highest power density (166bhp per litre).
Tests have been proceeding for the past nine months on three-cylinder 12-valve prototypes as proving beds for the new engine’s aluminium pistons, titanium valves and conrods, gear-driven cam drive and crank-driven, 48V starter-generator. The last of these removes any need for a conventional belt-driven alternator. Work is now starting in earnest on refining the V12 as a complete unit.
Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) testing has already indicated that the engine meets emissions targets and exceeds its estimated power and torque outputs. This has led Murray to lift the official peak power output from the originally quoted 641bhp at 11,500rpm to 663bhp.
Why choose a normally aspirated V12 in what is now a turbo era for high-performance cars? “I knew a turbo could never deliver the throttle response the McLaren F1 was famous for,” said F1 creator Murray, “and neither would we get that wonderful F1 induction growl. That car felt so great because its throttle response rate was 10,000rpm per second – but our new engine responds nearly three times faster still.”
The T50 – a three-seat carbon-chassis design utilising the ‘fan car’ technology that Murray originally conceived for Brabham grand prix cars of the late 1970s – will be even lighter, faster and more package efficient than the F1. However, the T50 depends greatly on the lightness, low mounting and compactness of the V12 to achieve its amazingly light all-up weight of 980kg.
V12smig
living the dream.....
The figures and how they are achieved are truely staggering. How satisfying must this be, to use ones every single idea, dream, thought or invention and create a singular, non comprimising vision of what will no doubt be the the best and the absolute pinicle of an ICE hypercar.
Peter Cavellini
You forgot.....
And British built, locally sourced materials too, let's just hope what it's screwed into, and I'm sure it will, is a match for this engine.
xxxx
V12 why not a V16
Pinnacle of engineering, emm, it's from a bygone era. Heavier and larger than say a newly developed V10 so why hark back to past, is it for marketing purposes or the noise. Not sure if we're hear it in the UK as the Middle east is just to distant.
V12smig
facts...
Firstly, I said pinnacle of ICE, a V16 unnecessarily overcomplicates all engineering issues, adds more weight and is not as smooth as a 12 and for what other then marketing or my balls are bigger then yours excerscise and thats not Gordon Murrey, also a V10 can't offer the smoothness of the 12 or the sound. As said ones man's dreams made reality, no detractors needed here thanks..
xxxx
V12 pinnacle of engineering. nope
V12 isn't the pinnacle of ICE either, I only mentioned V16 as a joke as there can be no absolute pinnacle of ICE. Perhaps you could say it's pinnacle of V12 engineering. Detractor, nah just a realist.
275not599
As if providing that kind of
As if providing that kind of performance for three people in a crash and emissions compliant structure weighing rather less than a Mazda MX-5 is not a pinnacle of engineering. As if all other car manufacturers don't pay attention to "marketing purposes". As if sound doesn't matter - see endless complaints about McLarens. All clichés have some basis in truth, including the whingeing Pom. I'll take that last one back if you aren't English.
xxxx
Calm down
V12 isn't the pinnacle of engineering end of. I said nothing about crash protection which is not related to the nr of cylinders, emissions do you think this will be sub 100g. Are you a moaning Aussie by the way.
