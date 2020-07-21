BACK TO ALL NEWS
Murray T50 hypercar reaches V12 production milestone

3.9-litre powertrain for spiritual McLaren F1 successor begins testing in production-ready form for the first time
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
3 mins read
21 July 2020

The all-new, ultra-lightweight 3.9-litre V12 engine that will power Gordon Murray’s new T50 supercar reaches a crucial milestone this week: running for the first time in production form on the dynamometers of its Northampton developer, Cosworth Engineering.

The engine, billed by its creators as “the greatest road car V12 ever made”, is claimed to be the lightest-ever V12 (180kg), with both the highest rev limit (12,100rpm) and the highest power density (166bhp per litre).

Tests have been proceeding for the past nine months on three-cylinder 12-valve prototypes as proving beds for the new engine’s aluminium pistons, titanium valves and conrods, gear-driven cam drive and crank-driven, 48V starter-generator. The last of these removes any need for a conventional belt-driven alternator. Work is now starting in earnest on refining the V12 as a complete unit.

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) testing has already indicated that the engine meets emissions targets and exceeds its estimated power and torque outputs. This has led Murray to lift the official peak power output from the originally quoted 641bhp at 11,500rpm to 663bhp.

Why choose a normally aspirated V12 in what is now a turbo era for high-performance cars? “I knew a turbo could never deliver the throttle response the McLaren F1 was famous for,” said F1 creator Murray, “and neither would we get that wonderful F1 induction growl. That car felt so great because its throttle response rate was 10,000rpm per second – but our new engine responds nearly three times faster still.”

The T50 – a three-seat carbon-chassis design utilising the ‘fan car’ technology that Murray originally conceived for Brabham grand prix cars of the late 1970s – will be even lighter, faster and more package efficient than the F1. However, the T50 depends greatly on the lightness, low mounting and compactness of the V12 to achieve its amazingly light all-up weight of 980kg.

Some of the engine’s dimensions are extraordinary. Its 180kg mass compares with 280-300kg for rival V12s. The crankshaft runs only 85mm above the bottom of the (dry-sumped) engine – a huge aid to weight distribution, because it’s around half the length of rivals’.

The whole engine spans just 41cm from top to bottom, a measurement matched in only the most sophisticated race car engines.

The 48V starter saves around 21kg from a traditional alternator. Unusually, the cam drive is at the rear of the engine to keep valvetrain noise away from the occupants.

The V12 is semi-structural, using sophisticated mountings that permit enough engine movement for refinement, yet clever bushing still allows the rear suspension to be mounted, race-style, directly off the tiny Xtrac transverse gearbox. The ’box, claimed to be the lightest ever made for a supercar, uses thin-wall casting techniques to make it more than 10% lighter than the F1’s unit.

“I’ve been so impressed with the way Cosworth and Xtrac use the latest technology and manufacturing techniques,” said Murray. “For instance, I requested two driving modes – one limited to what I call ‘Ferrari revs’, down around 9500rpm, and the other allowing full performance.

“The car has the modes I wanted, but we won’t strictly need them: although it’s redlined at 12,100rpm, this engine produces 71% of its maximum torque at 2500rpm.”

Murray plans to reveal the whole car very soon. Despite pandemic-induced hold-ups, the T50 remains more or less on time, because so many key suppliers are local.

“I’m passionate about this being an all-British product,” he said. “The way everyone has buckled down to help completely justifies my faith.”

V12smig

21 July 2020

The figures and how they are achieved are truely staggering.  How satisfying must this be, to use ones every single idea, dream, thought or invention and create a singular, non comprimising vision of what will no doubt be the the best and the absolute pinicle of an ICE hypercar. 

Peter Cavellini

21 July 2020
V12smig wrote:

The figures and how they are achieved are truely staggering.  How satisfying must this be, to use ones every single idea, dream, thought or invention and create a singular, non comprimising vision of what will no doubt be the the best and the absolute pinicle of an ICE hypercar. 

And British built, locally sourced materials too, let's just hope what it's screwed into, and I'm sure it will, is a match for this engine.

xxxx

21 July 2020

Pinnacle of engineering, emm, it's from a bygone era.  Heavier and larger than say a newly developed V10 so why hark back to past, is it for marketing purposes or the noise. Not sure if we're hear it in the UK as the Middle east is just to distant.

V12smig

21 July 2020

Firstly, I said pinnacle of ICE, a V16 unnecessarily overcomplicates all engineering issues, adds more weight and is not as smooth as a 12 and for what other then marketing or my balls are bigger then yours excerscise and thats not Gordon Murrey, also a V10 can't offer the smoothness of the 12 or the sound. As said ones man's dreams made reality, no detractors needed here thanks.. 

xxxx

21 July 2020
V12smig wrote:

Firstly, I said pinnacle of ICE, a V16 unnecessarily overcomplicates all engineering issues, adds more weight and is not as smooth as a 12 and for what other then marketing or my balls are bigger then yours excerscise and thats not Gordon Murrey, also a V10 can't offer the smoothness of the 12 or the sound. As said ones man's dreams made reality, no detractors needed here thanks.. 

V12 isn't the pinnacle of ICE either, I only mentioned V16 as a joke as there can be no absolute pinnacle of ICE.  Perhaps you could say it's pinnacle of V12 engineering.  Detractor, nah just a realist. 

275not599

21 July 2020

As if providing that kind of performance for three people in a crash and emissions compliant structure weighing rather less than a Mazda MX-5 is not a pinnacle of engineering.  As if all other car manufacturers don't pay attention to "marketing purposes".  As if sound doesn't matter - see endless complaints about McLarens.  All clichés have some basis in truth, including the whingeing Pom.  I'll take that last one back if you aren't English.

xxxx

21 July 2020
275not599 wrote:

As if providing that kind of performance for three people in a crash and emissions compliant structure weighing rather less than a Mazda MX-5 is not a pinnacle of engineering.  ....

V12 isn't the pinnacle of engineering end of. I said nothing about crash protection which is not related to the nr of cylinders, emissions do you think this will be sub 100g.  Are you a moaning Aussie by the way.

