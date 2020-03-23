Gordon Murray T50: hypercar's V12 revs to 12,100rpm in new video

Gordon Murray Automotive, which is set to unveil its new T50 hypercar in May, has released a video that shows the hypercar's three-cylinder motor revving to 12,100rpm.
Developed by British engineering firm Cosworth, the normally aspirated 3.9-litre V12, built by Cosworth, produces around 650bhp and 332lb ft. Its 12,400rpm 'hard limit' makes it the highest revving road car engine ever built. For reference, the Aston Martin Valkyrie's V12 motor, also developed by Cosworth, tops out at 10,500rpm.
The £2.3 million ‘analogue’ hypercar, to be built at Murray’s new Dunsfold factory, will move immediately after launch into a prototype build and development phase, before production build-up begins during 2021.
Gordon Murray Automotive reveals the website for the new ‘T.50’: the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever - https://t.co/8s8KYDV0TH“We expect this to be the last and the greatest analogue supercar ever built.” – Gordon Murray CBE#FanCar #T50 #Supercar pic.twitter.com/pRq5NE9xd6
— Gordon Murray Design (@PlanetGMD) March 23, 2020
The first of the planned 125 cars – 100 road cars and 25 purely for the track – will reach its new owner at the beginning of 2022 and production will continue for a year.
The mid-engined T50’s all-important aerodynamics package is being developed with the assistance of the Silverstone-based Racing Point Formula 1 team, formerly Force India. Access to the team’s moving-floor wind tunnel, plus the expertise of its F1-trained technicians, will allow Murray to use large-scale models to refine the T50’s revolutionary active aero package.
Nickktod
This sounds amazing- exactly
This sounds amazing- exactly what I would want in a hypercar if I was ever to win the lottery. Back in the real world however, I do hope he does a follow up sports car for us mere mortals to aspire to - a light and compact, Murray designed Alpine A110 competitor for around £50k could be really quite something and would demonstrate the production capability of the iStream process. They could even partner with Magna Steyr, Valmet or similar as a JV if too much of a commitment to do alone.
scrap
IStream seems to have stopped
IStream seems to have stopped flowing - it's all gone ominously quiet on the new TVR. It sounds like a fine idea to me but I am no engineer.
As for an affordable Murray sports car, it sounds like a great idea but the Alpine is so good and so close in philosophy that I am not sure it could be viable.
Do Caterham have regrets though? Imagine if they had developed an open top, manual gearbox version of the A110? It could have been quite some car.
James Dene
Engineering, Finance and Marketing
This is what you get when Engineering calls the shots and Finance are there not to limit costs but to account for them. And Marketing is nowhere to be seen. It's a model that doesn't work too well for mass manufacture, but it's the model that gives us cars to fascinate and thrill us.
Supercarfan111
What a car
Thats what the back end of a supercar should look like, iconic
typos1
Seems a bit mad to use a V12
Seems a bit mad to use a V12 - why not use a V6 or at least a V8 ? The car would be even lighter and nowadays we can extract more power from smaller engines compared to when the F1 came out.
eseaton
Using a V12 is never ever mad
Using a V12 is never ever mad.
Is it not incredibly obvious that this car isn't about absolute power? Thank goodness.
tkemp22
Many Many reasons to use a v12
There are many reasons to use a V12.
Other than a straight 6 or horizontally opposed engine, it is the only configuration to be naturally balanced in first and second degree harmonic vibrations, meaning no balancer shafts are needed.
Turbochargers inherently cause lag, not what you want from an ultra-high performance machine.
Superchargers cause parasitic drain on the engine (meaning they use power to make power)
Hybridisation adds a huge amount of weight due to the batteries and regeneration aparatus
The packaging of an N/A V12 will most likely be easier than a turbocharged V8 or V6 due to the narrow bank angle of 60 degrees (the M838T in the P1 is a 90 degree V8) and not having to find room for the complex exhaust, turbo and intercooler arrangement needed for efficient turbo installation.
In 1993, the S70/2 6.0 V12 in the F1 weighed 250kg. The M838T weighs 199kg in a Mclaren 600LT. Given 25 years of advancement in materials, construction and design knowledge it is quite right to assume that they can make a 6.0 V12 weigh very close to that (the F140B in the Enzo weighed 225kg in 2002, producing 650hp for example)
Natural aspiration is inherently less complex due to less parts external to the block needing to be cooled and lubricated.
Natural aspiration requires large volumes of air to be in the combustion chamber to make power or for there to be many combustion events in a smaller amount of time. To get more air in, you need a larger combustion chamber which means a larger cylinder capacity. You get dimishing returns on this once you go above 500cc per cylinder. The maths points to a 6.0 V12 being perfct for this.
Personally, I don't think there is any engine configuration that sounds as good at full chat than an N/A V12 either. Listen to the video of the Aston Valkrie engine and tell me I'm wrong! Haha
tkemp22
KenF
