Personalised numberplates are very divisive things, prompting either admiration at the name or message on the plate, or derided for being a vanity item and dismissed as a waste of money.

Whatever you think of them, boggle at the top ten most expensive numberplates ever sold in the UK below. For reference, we’ve even calculated what else you could buy with the money, in car terms.

The most expensive numberplates sold in the UK:

1 - 25 O - £518,480

The registration plate 25 O relates to the most expensive car ever sold at auction: the Ferrari 250 GTO. The plate’s £518,480 price tag may be dwarfed by the car’s £30,750,300 final bid, but it’s the most expensive plate sold in the UK yet. According to the DVLA, the plate now resides on an altogether more modern Ferrari - the LaFerrari hybrid hypercar.

The price of the plate could get you ten Audi TT RSs, but personalised plate vendor Regtransfers reckons it’s now increased in value, to £750,000 (fifteen TT RSs).

2 – X 1 - £502,500

Taking a close second place is the registration plate X 1. Little is known about the owner of the plate, but based on DVLA records it is currently in use on a Mercedes CLA purchased within the last three years. The plate fetched its half-million pound price in November 2012.

You could enjoy ten Mercedes-AMG CLA 45s for the amount originally paid for the X 1 numberplate, and estimates suggest it has almost doubled its value since being purchased in 2012 to £1,000,000. It's unknown if the plate ever made its way onto a BMW X1 at any point.