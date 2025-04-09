BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan: US tariffs won't hurt sales, only growth
UP NEXT
Caterham taps Renault-Geely's Horse for new Academy racer engine

Morgan: US tariffs won't hurt sales, only growth

Managing director Matt Hole tells Autocar podcast that tariffs won’t hit jobs at the Malvern firm

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 April 2025

Sales of Morgan sports cars will not decline in the US despite the imposition of a 25% tariff on all foreign-built cars imported into the country, according to the marque’s managing director, Matt Hole.

Speaking to Matt Prior and Steve Cropley on Autocar’s My Week in Cars podcast, Hole explained: “We gained the homologation in October last year for the Plus Four, so last year we didn't have any US Plus Four volume, it's all additional. And if you look at the 200 cars that we'll add in production this year compared to last year, that entire growth is fundamentally the US market.

“So what we don't have is a hole in the business, but what we're not getting, potentially, is as much growth as we would have liked. We are quite confident that sales of Morgans in the US won't decline significantly, based on the news.”

Related articles

He conceded that it will likely lose “a few sales per year”, but remained bullish because “you wouldn’t have been able to buy a four-wheeled Morgan new in the US for almost 20 years, so there’s a pent-up demand there”.

He added: “It’s not a car they can go and buy – there isn’t a Morgan in the US, there’s not a Morgan anywhere else in the world. You can’t get this hand-built, hand-crafted car, manufactured in the UK out of an ash frame – you can’t buy that anywhere else.”

Hole (pictured below) said that Morgan and its dealers have decided to absorb some of the cost of the tariff so that prices do not increase dramatically for US customers. He described this as “a pragmatic solution”, having worked “really closely with the dealers”.

“We’ve done what we can to reduce the impact on the customers, and it will impact us really on reducing the amount of growth that we’d anticipated for the year,” he added.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12
Audi A6
Audi A6
Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
morgan plus four review 2024 01 front cornering

Morgan Plus Four

Olde-worlde charm meets modern tech in revised manual-specced roadster

Read our review
Back to top

Jobs at Morgan will not be affected, Hole confirmed.

- To listen to the full interview with Hole on this week's edition of My Week in Cars, where he also discusses the firm's next car, click the box below

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Morgan Plus Four cars for sale

 Morgan PLUS FOUR 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£57,998
2,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£51,950
4,468miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£89,995
5miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£69,499
491miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£79,950
500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0 2dr
2015
£40,950
1,131miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£85,000
1,300miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£67,950
1,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£55,995
1,660miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 35 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12
Audi A6
Audi A6
Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55

View all car reviews