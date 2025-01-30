The successor to the Morgan Plus Six will be called Supersport - and the flagship sports car will be revealed on March 11.
The news was confirmed today by the British car maker in a social media post with TV personality Richard Hammond (see below).
First pictures of the car were shown last month. These revealed it as a rakish coupé, melding the classical styling of the Plus Six and its four-cylinder Plus Four sibling with elements of the Aero cars that bowed out in 2018.
Notably, it has a long, sloping tail, similar to that on the Aeromax.
Morgan said the new flagship uses a new platform evolved from the Plus Six's current bonded-aluminium structure and that it too will use a BMW-sourced turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
The Plus Six’s departure will be marked by the Plus Six Pinnacle, which is limited to just 30 examples and adopts design cues from the striking Pininfarina-styled Midsummer that was unveiled in 2024.
The Worcestershire-based firm will also use the £96,995, 3.0-litre straight-six-powered Pinnacle to demonstrate its expanding bespoke programme, which offers “almost limitless” options.
The Supersport will arrive later this year as a two-seat sports car that forgoes use the traditional ‘wing silhouette’ of today’s four-wheeled Morgans.
NEWS: We are excited to announce that our forthcoming flagship model, the new Morgan Supersport, will be officially unveiled on March 11th.Hosted by Morgan owner @RichardHammond, the reveal event will take place in the workshops at our Pickersleigh Road factory (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UqtzAACqT1
— Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) February 24, 2025
The best-selling four-cylinder Plus Four – which has recently been outselling the Plus Six by roughly two to one – will be left to continue the brand’s traditional vintage styling, which started with the 4/4 back in 1936.
Morgan has previously signalled its interest in producing a model that advances its vintage look into what design chief Jonathan Wells calls “the jet age”.
And what about EV?, no questions asked about that, aren't Morgan going to have the problem of future car production like other small volume car brands?
Does the "unlimited options" list include the choice of a gearstick not out of a repmobile 10 year old 3 series?
Surely someone at the factory could have knocked up a nice "sheath" that?!