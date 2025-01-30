BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan Supersport: Plus Six replacement to be revealed in March
UP NEXT
Toyota preparing new MR2, Celica and Lexus supercar

Morgan Supersport: Plus Six replacement to be revealed in March

Flagship sports car will use a new aluminium platform and BMW-sourced turbocharged six-pot engine

News
Steve Cropley AutocarCharlie Martin Autocar
3 mins read
24 February 2025

The successor to the Morgan Plus Six will be called Supersport - and the flagship sports car will be revealed on March 11.

The news was confirmed today by the British car maker in a social media post with TV personality Richard Hammond (see below).

First pictures of the car were shown last month. These revealed it as a rakish coupé, melding the classical styling of the Plus Six and its four-cylinder Plus Four sibling with elements of the Aero cars that bowed out in 2018.

Related articles

Notably, it has a long, sloping tail, similar to that on the Aeromax.

Morgan said the new flagship uses a new platform evolved from the Plus Six's current bonded-aluminium structure and that it too will use a BMW-sourced turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

The Plus Six’s departure will be marked by the Plus Six Pinnacle, which is limited to just 30 examples and adopts design cues from the striking Pininfarina-styled Midsummer that was unveiled in 2024.

The Worcestershire-based firm will also use the £96,995, 3.0-litre straight-six-powered Pinnacle to demonstrate its expanding bespoke programme, which offers “almost limitless” options.

The Supersport will arrive later this year as a two-seat sports car that forgoes use the traditional ‘wing silhouette’ of today’s four-wheeled Morgans.

 

 

The best-selling four-cylinder Plus Four – which has recently been outselling the Plus Six by roughly two to one – will be left to continue the brand’s traditional vintage styling, which started with the 4/4 back in 1936.

Morgan has previously signalled its interest in producing a model that advances its vintage look into what design chief Jonathan Wells calls “the jet age”.

Morgan Plus Six Pinnacle – rear quarter

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Roma 25 front corner 0013
Ferrari Roma
10
Ferrari Roma
Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
morgan plus 8 01 front tracking

Morgan Plus Six

Traditional looks and contemporary tech combine in updated six-cylinder roadster

Read our review
Back to top

For the new flagship, it seems more likely that Morgan will use lessons from the limited-edition Midsummer to produce a considerably more exclusive and upmarket model, clearly differentiated from the Plus Four, that will justify higher prices and more interest in the firm’s bespoke programme.

Some people inside Morgan have been calling for this move for some time as rivals take similar approaches, Autocar understands.

The BMW engine used by the Plus Six currently makes 335bhp but is thought to be reliably capable of considerably higher outputs.

Even at its current power rating, the Plus Six can hit 60mph from rest in 4.2sec and exceed 160mph. Extra power, perhaps as much as 380bhp, could easily lift performance further towards supercar levels.

Q&A: Matthew Hole, Morgan's managing director

Matthew Hole (l) talking to Steve Cropley (r)

How would you describe Morgan’s priorities?

“We need to continue broadly in the direction we’re travelling. But we have recently seen the success of Midsummer, our limited-edition project with Pininfarina, and I’d say we definitely need more of that. I have also had three years working with Jon Wells and his amazing design team, and I reckon they need to be unleashed a bit more on things you might not have expected.”

Does that mean different-looking Morgans in future?

“There’s definitely space out there for new models that don’t look the same as the Morgans of old – as long as we also meet the expectations of our traditional customers: that’s one reason we’re keen to maintain and expand our coachbuilding skills. Our cars’ underpinnings have come a long way, but there’s catching up to do with some of the exterior. Coachbuilding allows you a lot of flexibility.

Do we need more high-tech Morgans? 

“We’re in no hurry to dump a lot of forward-facing technology into the cars, especially if it doesn’t add to the analogue driving experience. We’ve been doing mostly subtle mechanical stuff, like enhanced ride and handling. We’ll probably continue on that line.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

used Morgan Plus Six cars for sale

 Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£64,950
5,110miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£99,950
180miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£79,975
265miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£74,850
478miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£84,950
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£84,995
2,002miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£76,750
2,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan PLUS SIX 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£67,994
3,871miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Convertible 2dr Petrol Auto Euro 6 (s/s) (339 Ps)
2020
£68,750
4,559miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 14 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 24 February 2025

And what about EV?, no questions asked about that, aren't Morgan going to have the problem of future car production like other small volume car brands?

jason_recliner 24 October 2024
Wow, what an absolute STUNNER! If only... Let's hope their "jet age" theme is executed as successfully. Can't wait to see what's next.
Mga1957 23 October 2024

Does the "unlimited options" list include the choice of a gearstick not out of a repmobile 10 year old 3 series?

Surely someone at the factory could have knocked up a nice "sheath" that?!

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Roma 25 front corner 0013
Ferrari Roma
10
Ferrari Roma
Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3

View all car reviews