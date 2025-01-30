The successor to the Morgan Plus Six will be called Supersport - and the flagship sports car will be revealed on March 11.

The news was confirmed today by the British car maker in a social media post with TV personality Richard Hammond (see below).

First pictures of the car were shown last month. These revealed it as a rakish coupé, melding the classical styling of the Plus Six and its four-cylinder Plus Four sibling with elements of the Aero cars that bowed out in 2018.

Notably, it has a long, sloping tail, similar to that on the Aeromax.

Morgan said the new flagship uses a new platform evolved from the Plus Six's current bonded-aluminium structure and that it too will use a BMW-sourced turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

The Plus Six’s departure will be marked by the Plus Six Pinnacle, which is limited to just 30 examples and adopts design cues from the striking Pininfarina-styled Midsummer that was unveiled in 2024.

The Worcestershire-based firm will also use the £96,995, 3.0-litre straight-six-powered Pinnacle to demonstrate its expanding bespoke programme, which offers “almost limitless” options.

The Supersport will arrive later this year as a two-seat sports car that forgoes use the traditional ‘wing silhouette’ of today’s four-wheeled Morgans.

NEWS: We are excited to announce that our forthcoming flagship model, the new Morgan Supersport, will be officially unveiled on March 11th.Hosted by Morgan owner @RichardHammond, the reveal event will take place in the workshops at our Pickersleigh Road factory (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UqtzAACqT1 — Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) February 24, 2025

The best-selling four-cylinder Plus Four – which has recently been outselling the Plus Six by roughly two to one – will be left to continue the brand’s traditional vintage styling, which started with the 4/4 back in 1936.

Morgan has previously signalled its interest in producing a model that advances its vintage look into what design chief Jonathan Wells calls “the jet age”.