Restyled Mitsubishi Mirage to be revealed on 18 November

Mitsubishi has previewed an updated version of its Mirage city car ahead of an unveiling in Thailand on 18 November.

The Hyundai i10 rival will be offered globally in hatchback form, but its saloon sibling, the Attrage, won't be heading to UK dealerships. The pair accounted for 140,000 sales globally in 2018, says Mitsubishi.

The preview image highlights a revised front end design that features Mitsubishi’s new corporate styling. The chrome trim linking the slimmed-down headlights and lower front bumper is carried over from the latest versions of the larger L200 pick-up truck and Outlander SUV, with a slatted grille design replacing the mesh design on the current model.

There’s no word on powertrain changes, but the refreshed Mirage is expected to offer the same pair of three-cylinder petrol engines as the current model. The 1.0-litre produces 70bhp and 65lb ft, while the 1.2-litre produces 79bhp and 78lb ft.

Both are said to be optimised for lightweight build and efficiency and may be electrified at some point in the new Mirage's lifecycle, heightening its appeal in the UK, where it has traditionally struggled against better-equipped and more keenly priced rivals.

In May, a senior Mistubishi source hinted that the Japanese company was considering an electric version of the Mirage to rival the new Skoda Citigo-e iV and Renault Zoe. He told Autocar: “If you try to build one car for both Asia and Europe, it’s clear you end up pleasing neither. It’s either too lowly specced or too highly specced depending on your perspective.

“We have a couple of options. We could look to the Renault-Nissan Alliance for a solution or we could move towards a battery-electric city car for some markets.”