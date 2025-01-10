Micro has shown a new open-roofed version of its Microlino electric quadricycle, intended to serve as a more characterful alternative to golf carts.

Named the Spider, it's effectively the reborn Isetta with its roof and side panels removed for easy access.

A canvas roof panel is offered for shade (rather than outright weather protection), echoing similarly conceived classics such as the Citroën Méhari, Fiat 500 Jolly and Mini Moke.

The package is completed with the fitting of a wooden steering wheel and matching wood panelling along the newly exposed sills.

Although the Spider is officially a concept car, Micro intends to bring it to market in the US, once it has reworked it to meet local requirements.

The Swiss firm said that similar vehicles are allowed to drive on “most roadways with a speed limit of 35mph or less” in the country.

Chairman Wim Ouboter said: “Americans don’t just drive large cars. In fact, the US is the world’s biggest market for golf carts, where they’re often used for personal transport within neighborhoods. That’s exactly why we created the Microlino Spider.

“Consider it the antithesis to massive electric pick-up trucks: not built for the 5% of trips where you need to haul a lot but for the 95% of trips where you are alone, driving to work.”

The level of investment required to develop a Spider means it would most likely be bound for Europe, too, as a rival for the new Electric Moke and Fiat Topolino.

The Microlino is already available as a soft-top convertible in Europe but, unlike the Spider, the Spiaggina model retains body sides.