BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Microlino gains open-sided, roofless Spider model
UP NEXT
BYD Atto 2 launched in Europe with 194-mile range

Microlino gains open-sided, roofless Spider model

New variant of retro electric quadricycle, aimed at the US market, is the "antithesis to massive pick-up trucks"

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 January 2025

Micro has shown a new open-roofed version of its Microlino electric quadricycle, intended to serve as a more characterful alternative to golf carts. 

Named the Spider, it's effectively the reborn Isetta with its roof and side panels removed for easy access.

A canvas roof panel is offered for shade (rather than outright weather protection), echoing similarly conceived classics such as the Citroën Méhari, Fiat 500 Jolly and Mini Moke.

Related articles

The package is completed with the fitting of a wooden steering wheel and matching wood panelling along the newly exposed sills.

Although the Spider is officially a concept car, Micro intends to bring it to market in the US, once it has reworked it to meet local requirements.

The Swiss firm said that similar vehicles are allowed to drive on “most roadways with a speed limit of 35mph or less” in the country.

Chairman Wim Ouboter said: “Americans don’t just drive large cars. In fact, the US is the world’s biggest market for golf carts, where they’re often used for personal transport within neighborhoods. That’s exactly why we created the Microlino Spider.

“Consider it the antithesis to massive electric pick-up trucks: not built for the 5% of trips where you need to haul a lot but for the 95% of trips where you are alone, driving to work.”

The level of investment required to develop a Spider means it would most likely be bound for Europe, too, as a rival for the new Electric Moke and Fiat Topolino.

The Microlino is already available as a soft-top convertible in Europe but, unlike the Spider, the Spiaggina model retains body sides.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
01 Mercedes E Class review extras 2024 front driving
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Microlino cornering front

Micro Microlino review

Quirky, fashion-focused microcar is a Citroën Ami-sized EV for Kia Picanto money

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Micro Microlino cars for sale

 Micro Microlino 10.5kWh Medium Range Auto 2dr LHD
2024
£21,170
5miles
Electric
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Micro Microlino 10.5kWh Medium Range Auto 2dr LHD
2024
£24,950
50miles
Electric
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Micro Microlino 10.5kWh Medium Range Auto 2dr LHD
2024
£20,380
101miles
Electric
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Micro Microlino 10.5kWh Medium Range Auto 2dr LHD
2024
£21,170
101miles
Electric
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 4 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
01 Mercedes E Class review extras 2024 front driving
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews