MG S6 EV: Skoda Enyaq rival offers 329 miles of range for £38k

Bigger sibling to the S5 EV, brings more space and a price to undercut European electric SUV rivals

18 November 2025

The MG S6 EV has gone on sale in the UK as a rival to the Skoda Enyaq, priced from £37,995.

Based on the Chinese brand's Modular Scalable Platform, it is in effect an extended version of the S5 EV, promising greater practicality.

Two drivetrains will be available in the UK: the rear-driven Long Range with 241bhp, 258lb ft of torque and a range of 329 miles; and the four-wheel-drive Dual Motor with 356bhp, 398lb ft and 301 miles.

The Dual Motor effectively runs as a rear-driven car in normal driving, engaging the front motor when traction is limited or when full power is called for.

Both versions use a 77kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery that can be recharged at rates of up to 144kW, giving a 10-80% refill time of 38 minutes.

Inside, they get a 10.25in digital instrument display and a 12.8in infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Cars in range-topping Trophy trim also bring a head-up display for the driver.

Boot capacity measures 674 litres with the rear seats upright or 1910 litres with them folded down, and there's a 124-litre cargo box under the bonnet.

Visually, the S6 EV bears a strong resemblance to the existing S5 EV, with high-set daytime running lights and a split front grille inspired by the MG Cyberster roadster.

The grille features active shutters that, combined with flush wheel covers, are said to improve the car’s range by 30 miles.

The S6 EV is priced to undercut the European competition, starting from £37,995, compared with the entry-level Enyaq’s £39,010.

The Long Range Trophy is £40,995, while the range-topping Dual Motor Trophy is £43,995.

MG S% EV review 2025 001

MG S5 EV review

MG's Renault Scenic rival arrives using platform tech borrowed from the popular MG 4 hatchback

