MG 5 SW EV gains bigger battery for 250-mile range

New variant, priced from £26,495, is said to offer the highest range per pound of any EV on sale in the UK
News
2 mins read
20 July 2021

The MG 5 SW EV has gained a new variant with a larger 61.1kWh battery, which the Chinese firm says gives it a 250-mile range. 

Prices for the new range-topping electric estate start at £26,495 for Excite trim, while the Exclusive starts from £28,995 (post-grant). 

The new 5 will be sold alongside the existing entry-level model, which is advertised with a 214-mile official range.

MG says the EV can be charged up to 80% in just 61 minutes from a 50kW rapid-charger or in 40 minutes from a 100kW rapid-charger. 

A full charge can be completed in approximately 9.5 hours from a standard home charger. 

“With the new longer-range model, we’re offering MG customers even greater value and flexibility from their EVs,” said MG marketing director David Pugh.

“With a full charge giving a WLTP-approved range of 250 miles and the ability to be rapid-charged to 80% in as little as 40 minutes, the MG 5 EV is a car that really can bring electric motoring to the masses, and it has played a big part in MG’s rapid charge ahead as one of the leaders in the UK EV market.”

MG also claims the 5 now offers the highest range-per-pound of any EV in the UK. It's aiming the model at the fleet market, with small and medium-sized businesses in mind.

The upgrade also brings MG's pilot advanced driver assistance feature, which includes a selection of warning and alert features, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control.

The new 5 also gets MG's seven-year warranty.

JamieM1991 20 July 2021

I laugh that it's called the "Excite" trim because this is the most uninspired and dull car I've seen in my life. I'm impressed it's nearly got to £100 per mile of range... but the best outcome of that to me is that it'll force other automakers to keep innovating and dropping their prices in kind.

artill 20 July 2021

I have started to see a few of these out and about. Compared to European EVs its excellent value. If you prefer an estate car as your company car and dont have a huge monthly budget its ideal

si73 20 July 2021
Agree, it is a bit dull and boring styling wise, inoffensive I'd call it, certainly not ungainly or badly proportioned I reckon it just needs a more MG styled front. As a car though, they seem decently sized and pretty practical, nicely put together and not too cheap and nasty inside, in fact the one I looked at seemed very mainstream competitive inside, belying its budget brand origins. The range is certainly useable, though not enough for many I am sure, but plenty for me.

