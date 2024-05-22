Mercedes SL spawns radical F1-inspired Purespeed speedster

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the Purespeed concept, a first look at the introductory entry in its upcoming line of limited-volume Mythos models.

A prelude to the first car in the range, it is a two-seat speedster based on the SL roadster and swaps a conventional windscreen for an F1-inspired halo.

Visually, it is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG One, with prominent grille areas at the front end.

It also receives an eye-catching livery that fades from red to grey, in a reference to the Mercedes that won the 1924 Targa Florio. The number 10, which features along the Purespeed's flanks, also references the century-old racer.

As Autocar previously reported, it is based on the SL 63 4Matic+, which has a 577bhp twin-turbocharged V8 and four-wheel drive.

Mercedes announced that it will build just 250 examples of the production Purespeed and make it "available to the most dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors".

Deliveries will begin next year, Autocar understands.

Michael Schiebe, head of the firm's G-Class and Maybach divisions, said: "The Concept Mercedes-AMG Purespeed offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure.

"Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses.

"As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the halo also create a Formula 1 feeling."