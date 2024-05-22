BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW Concept Skytop leaked ahead of official unveiling

Mercedes SL spawns radical F1-inspired Purespeed speedster

Hardcore debut model from Merc's new Mythos luxury brand gets an F1 halo and motorsport-inspired livery
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
22 May 2024

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the Purespeed concept, a first look at the introductory entry in its upcoming line of limited-volume Mythos models.

A prelude to the first car in the range, it is a two-seat speedster based on the SL roadster and swaps a conventional windscreen for an F1-inspired halo.

Visually, it is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG One, with prominent grille areas at the front end. 

It also receives an eye-catching livery that fades from red to grey, in a reference to the Mercedes that won the 1924 Targa Florio. The number 10, which features along the Purespeed's flanks, also references the century-old racer.

As Autocar previously reported, it is based on the SL 63 4Matic+, which has a 577bhp twin-turbocharged V8 and four-wheel drive.

Mercedes announced that it will build just 250 examples of the production Purespeed and make it "available to the most dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors".

Deliveries will begin next year, Autocar understands.

Michael Schiebe, head of the firm's G-Class and Maybach divisions, said: "The Concept Mercedes-AMG Purespeed offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure.

"Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses.

"As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the halo also create a Formula 1 feeling."

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

