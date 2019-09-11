Mercedes-Maybach SUV set for 2019 launch

Mercedes-Benz is set to crown its SUV line-up with a plush new Maybach-badged GLS model that’s been conceived to act as an up-market rival to the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Sources at the Frankfurt motor show revealed the GLS Maybach is planned for launch in later this year at a price around £150,000. It has been developed to offer performance, accommodation and features consummate with the existing Mercedes-Maybach S-class launched in 2015, according to senior Mercedes-Benz officials, who cite China, North America and Russia among the new model’s key target markets.
Autocar can confirm the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS will receive its own unique styling elements, many of which will be drawn directly from the racey Mayach 6 Coupe concept revealed at the Pebble Beach Concourse in 2016 as a preview to the future of Mercedes-Benz’s Maybach sub-brand.
Despite retaining the same aluminium, high strength steel and composite body panels as future standard GLS models, the new up-market SUV is expected to sport a different grille and unique headlamp and tail lamp graphics as well as added chrome and individual wheel designs in a move aimed at providing it with a more noble appearance in line with the current Mercedes-Maybach S-class.
Secrecy surrounds the layout of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS, although there are suggestions it could also boast an extended wheelbase in a bid to provide it with the sort of rear seat legroom offered by the luxury SUV competition. The current 5130mm long second-generation GLS rides on a 3080mm wheelbase – some 40mm shorter than that used by the 5199mm long Range Rover SV Autobiography long wheelbase but 80mm longer than that of the 5140mm long Bentley Bentayga.
Join the debate
k12479
Bentayga, SV Autobiography Dynamic, Cullinan...
manicm
@k12479 I agree, with
Also hope Bentley change their mind on the Barnato name of their next sports car.
manicm
This SUV will be awful, so
Ski Kid
will lose a bucket load of fifties every week
TStag
I thought it was a hearse
Deputy
New Money
bowsersheepdog
Deputy wrote:
I bought my own house...and most of the furniture...but I wouldn't drive any of the vile jeeps mentioned above if they gave me the hundred and fifty grand.
I don't need to put my name here, it's on the left
fleabane
Will there be a pickup version?
mpls
Can't see the point of this,
Spanner
C'mon everyone be reasonable.
1. Premiership footballers
2. Those visually challenges
3. Loadsamonies
....at a distance and avoid them without these gaudy wealth displays?
Thank you Benthly and Mercedes for helping the general populace avoid the vulgar. Keep up the good work chaps.
Pages
Add your comment