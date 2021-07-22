Every Mercedes-Benz model to have full-EV option from 2025

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an ambitious plan to go all-electric by 2030 "where market conditions" allow.

Included in a wide-reaching strategy announcement today were plans on how it will ramp-down investment in combustion engines, reduce EV manufacturing costs and maintain today's profit margins. Most notably, it will introduce four all-new and bespoke EV platforms by 2025 for use across its entire product line-up, and has committed to building eight new battery factories worldwide - four of which will be in Europe.

Key to the new strategy is a commitment to prioritising profit over volume, which will see Mercedes increase sales of top-rung models and standardise the majority of components it uses in vehicle production.

EV options in all segments

Accelerating a number of targets revealed in its earlier 'Ambition 2039' strategy, the firm will now offer a battery-electric vehicle in all segments from 2022, and in 2025 will offer an EV option for all its models.

Following the launch of the new MMA EV architecture for small vehicles in 2024, all Mercedes platforms developed will be EV-only, and in 2025 it will launch three all-new architectures catering to its entire portfolio.

The new MB.EA platform will underpin medium and large passenger vehicles, such as SUVs, AMG.EA will – as the name suggests – be developed by Mercedes' in-house performance division for future electric sports cars, while the Van.EA platform will be used for light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Following the 2021 launch of the EQA, EQB, EQS and EQV, Mercedes will launch the new EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV in 2022, giving it a total of eight full-EVs in the passenger car segment, including the existing EQC.

Two new versions of the EQS saloon are also due imminently: an AMG-badged performance option and a Maybach luxury range-topper.

Long-range plug-in hybrid models like the new C300e – which has a claimed EV range of 62 miles – will continue to play an important role in the brand's product strategy, it said, but "more and more customers are switching" to pure EVs, so it has accelerated its transition to support the shift.

Increased investment but maintained margins

CEO Ola Kallenius said: "The EV shift is picking up speed - especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs. The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade.

"This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce, I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era.”