Mercedes-Benz reveals first official image of new S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has released the first official image of the upcoming seventh-generation S-Class – and confirmed its flagship saloon will be unveiled later this year.

The firm has released a single image showing the front grille of the BMW 7 Series rival. The front of the car had already been seen in a low-resolution image posted on social media recently.

There have been recent reports that the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could force Mercedes to delay the launch of the S-Class until next year, but the firm’s chairman, Ola Kallenius, has insisted that it is on track.

The first official image of the new S-class, which goes under the internal codename W223, reveals its conventional styling. Key elements include a prominent chromed grille with three horizontal blades and angular headlamps with three projector beams.

Describing it as a "technological tour de force", Mercedes-Benz chairman, Ola Källenius, says the company has put its "brightest minds and most creative people" to work on its new flagship model.“It’s a completely new level in terms of artificial intelligence and needs-based electrification,” he said.

The Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series rival is set to receive a variety of drivetrain options, including 48-volt mild-hybrid petrol and diesel units and new plug-in hybrid powertrains

Production of the new S-class is planned to commence in September 2020 at Mercedes-Benz’s Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany. It will be joined by a slightly smaller pure electric EQS model at the same facility in 2021.

Commenting directly on the Telsa Model S and Jaguar XJ-challenging EQ S for the first time, Källenius said it would use CO2 neutral battery cells sourced from an unnamed supplier.

The partial reveal of the S-Class comes as speculation mounts that the chairman of Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance car division, Tobias Moers, is set to depart the company to take up the position of CEO at British car maker, Aston Martin.

READ MORE

Reports: Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer set to be replaced by AMG chief

Mercedes-Benz S-Class partially leaked in social media shots