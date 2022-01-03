Mercedes-Benz EQXX: radical EV's tech confirmed for production

Technology showcased on the super-efficient Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept will make production, Mercedes has confirmed.

Talking to Autocar’s sister brand Move Electric, a Mercedes spokesman confirmed that technology featured on the car, as well as processes adopted during its super-quick 18 month gestation, will filter through to mainstream models.

“Our EQXX is a research vehicle designed to push boundaries and explore options for future production vehicles. It is a blueprint for series production. Many innovations from this technology programme will soon find their way into our production vehicles," they said.

“As well as specific components and technologies, this includes the highly agile, multi-disciplinary development approach as well as the software and digital tools used during the development process.”

The EQXX concept was unveiled in January, and is claimed to set new energy efficiency benchmarks to get a “real-world range of more than 620 miles” – 167 more than the EQS flagship EV.

The rakish compact saloon is the latest in a long line of design studies made public by Mercedes-Benz. It has been conceived to challenge existing EV principles in a programme aimed at hatching new ideas, processes and innovations for adoption on upcoming EVs.

At its reveal, Mercedes chief technology officer Markus Schäfer noted that the concept was a running and driving protoype, which even uses a version of the existing MBUX infotainment system, hinting at its production intent. However, the latest comments made to Move Electric are the strongest yet in regards to the technology’s production potential.

"There are many, many elements of the vehicle which are very close to moving into series production," said Schäfer.

"We can look at the shape and form of the vehicle, and we are very close to the series car that we are going to see in 2024 with all the ingredients to make it one of the most efficient electric vehicles that exists".

Chief designer Gordon Wagener confirmed that the EQXX is "at least one segment smaller" than the recently revealed EQE, hinting at its eventual production potential as an electric equivalent to the C-Class, which Autocar has previously reported is due around that time, likely using the all-new MMA platform for compact and mid-sized EVs.

Despite conforming to all existing German roadworthiness regulations and providing seating for four adults, the EQXX is claimed to set a new record for aerodynamic efficiency, with a drag rating of below 0.18Cd. This compares with the 0.20Cd of the EQS.

The development programme for the EQXX is said to have seen key contributions from UK-based Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, which builds the complex V6 turbo-hybrid powertrains for Mercedes’ Formula 1 cars.