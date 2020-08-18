Mercedes-AMG One hypercar hits the track

Mercedes-AMG has broken its lengthy silence over the delayed Project One hypercar programme by releasing new images and details of the car’s advanced testing phase.
The 1000bhp-plus all-wheel drive model, which uses a hybridised 1.6-litre V6 adapted from that of Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car, will simply use the ‘One’ name for production.
The car was originally due in early 2019, but it is understood that date was pushed back because of engineering struggles that have included getting the complex powertrain to comply with WLTP emissions standards using a petrol particulate filter without compromising performance.
Problems also occurred with the F1-based engine’s idle speed, which is around 5000rpm in race spec. Engineers were tasked with making the unit run properly at an idle speed of around 1200rpm, described as a “tremendous challenge”.
Testing has now moved beyond static processes and is focused on test tracks. The company is using its Immendingen proving ground with the objective of “reaching a new dimension of driving dynamics and performance for a road-going vehicle”.
Development targets include the engine delivering “perfectly in terms of everyday performance” and being able to operate solely in all-electric mode for up to 16 miles. It is not yet clear if the car will be able to meet the concept’s performance claims of a 218mph top speed and 0-124mph in six seconds.
Testing will soon move to the Nürburgring, where the firm is likely to attempt some sort of lap record once tuning is complete.
The One has retained much of the 2017 concept car’s design. Minor revisions to aerodynamic functions are visible and they could change again before production, with track testing focused on calibrating the active aero components such as the louvres, air outlets in the front wings and rear spoiler.
Join the debate
scrap
Well done if Merc-AMG has
Well done if Merc-AMG has sold all these cars. It looks more like their XJ220 to me and should have stayed as a concept car. Getting an F1 engine to work on the road is quite a challenge but a fundamentally pointless one. It's the wrong spec for this application.
Symanski
Tobias Moers.
Exactly. Wrong engine for a street car. Will it need a team of technicians to warm up the oil and engine before it can start?
And Moers who seems to have mis-managed this project is the new head at Aston Martin. And with one job he needs to do - Fire Marek Reichment - unlikely as he's heaped praise on him, it seems he will also fail at Aston Martin too.
eseaton
This is going to be one of
This is going to be one of the least desirable cars ever built.
I do not want, at any price, a very fast lawnmower engined car. I am not the slightest bit interested that is is a 'technical marvel'. It is a crappy 1.6, and certainly no AMG.
Tuffty
Vulcan
When Aston came up with the Vulcan, they made a car which was totally useless. Can't be driven on the road, can't be raced, can't even be driven on most tracks. And yet, I want one. I want one more more than virtually any other car. The Pagani Zonda R was another. This Merc could make a million billion horsepower and cost £10 but I wouldn't waste my money on it.
RednBlue
1.6 Lt. displacement
1.6 Lt. displacement. If I want a car with a 1.6 lt. engine, I buy a Golf diesel.
Let's not discuss the opinion (I don't want to say "the fact") that this car is ugly with a capital F, and that proportions are totally wrong. As someone rightly highlighted, getting a F1 V6 1.6 to work for a street car, is utterly stupid, pointless. If environment was my first priority, I should buy a Rimac, or a Lotus (yeah, that pointless thing) or (ah ah) a Pininfarina.
Environment is one of my priorities, and I am not going to save the planet if I buy one of those. I'd rather have a Tesla for daily commuting. And a proper, large displacement sportscar for my 3,000 miles on weekends. AMG One, sod off.
