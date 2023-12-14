BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid to bring 804bhp and 1047lb ft
Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid to bring 804bhp and 1047lb ft

New AMG GT 63 S E Performance coupé will be revealed at the Beijing motor show later this month
News
Greg KableFelix Page
5 mins read
8 April 2024

Mercedes-AMG will reveal the new plug-in hybrid version of its GT super-coupé later this month, having shown a prototype at the Munich motor show last year. 

Named the GT 63 S E Performance, it will use the same powertrain as the recently unveiled Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance roadster, which pairs the GT 63's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with a rear-mounted electric motor, giving combined outputs of 804bhp and 1047lb ft.

In the drop-top, those monstrous figures allow for a McLaren 750S-baiting 0-62mph time of 2.9sec and a top speed of 196mph, and the coupé is expected to broadly match that.

Meanwhile, a "lightweight, high-performance" 400V battery mounted under the boot will supply a power boost under acceleration and enough energy on a full charge for eight miles of driving with the engine off. 

It's expected to get the convertible's carbon-ceramic brakes, too, plus standard-fit rear-axle steering and subtle aerodynamically optimised styling cues.  

The new version of the GT is the sixth PHEV from Mercedes' performance division, joining the electrified S63, SL 63, C63, GT 63 4-Door Coupé and One hypercar. 

AMG hasn't given any indication of launch date or pricing, but PHEV power is expected to push the GT past the £200,000 mark.

Mercedes-AMG GT E Performance show car in Munich

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: Every fact and figure

The new GT has been comprehensively re-engineered in a programme that has twinned its development with that of the latest SL, alongside which it is produced at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Bremen, Germany.

Larger and heavier but also roomier and arguably more practical than its predecessor, it forgoes the two-seat layout that has characterised the top-of-the-line AMG model since its introduction in 2014 for a 2+2 interior design that, in combination with a larger and more accessible boot, aims to provide it with greater everyday functionality.

Car review
mercedes amg gt review 2023 00 tracking front

Mercedes-AMG GT

Angry supercar has been turned into something more befitting its name for its second generation

Read our review
As with the closely related SL, the GT adopts a fully variable four-wheel drive system as standard for the first time. It replaces the rear-wheel drive arrangement used previously, providing the new coupé with what Schiebe describes as “a much broader spread of driving characteristics, together with greater traction and added security in all weather conditions”.

The fifth series-production road car to be developed ground-up by AMG launched in two guises - both featuring the company's hand-assembled, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. The new GT 55 4Matic+ develops 469bhp and 516lb ft of torque, with the range-topping GT 63 4Matic+ offering 577bhp and 590lb ft - both upgrades over the equivalent versions of the first-gen GT. 

A four-cylinder AMG GT 43 was recently added to the ranks, with the 416bhp motor from the A45 super-hatch, but there are no plans to bring it to the UK. 

Mercedes amg gt front on

The updated V8, which Schiebe says will be made compliant with Euro 7 emission regulations when required, operates in combination with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic gearbox featuring a wet 'starter' clutch in place of a conventional torque converter. Mounted directly to the end of the reworked V8, it replaces the earlier GT's seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle unit, which was sited within the rear axle assembly. Also included is an electronically controlled rear-locking differential.

Despite differing specifications, Mercedes-AMG quotes the same 1970kg kerb weight for the V8 cars. The 55 claims an official 0-62mph time of 3.9sec and a 183mph top speed, while the 63 offers 3.2sec and 196mph, it says.

Average fuel consumption is put at 20.0mpg for both models for combined CO2 emissions of 319g/km on the WLTP test cycle.

The basis for the GT is a newly developed body structure shared with the SL. It uses a material mix consisting of aluminium, composite fibre materials, magnesium and steel.

Mercedes amg gt all doors open

The styling draws heavily on the first-generation model, with a traditional cab-back profile dictated by a long bonnet, curved roofline and angled liftback tailgate.

Among the aerodynamic developments is a so-called "active air control system" within the grille to alter the flow of air to the engine bay, a carbonfibre element within the underbody which lowers by 40mm to create a wind-cheating Venturi effect and a retractable rear spoiler that automatically deploys at 50mph and offers up to five different wing angle positions. 

Buyers can also option the new GT with an aerodynamic package. It includes small winglets on the outer sections of the front bumper and wheel arches, as well as a fixed rear wing.

Both the 55 and the 63 have standard 20in wheels, shod with 295/35 (front) and 305/35 (rear) profile tyres. Buyers can specify f 21in wheels as an option.

At 4728mm in length, 1984mm in width and 1354mm in height, the new coupé is 182mm longer, 45mm wider and 66mm taller than the first-generation GT. It also has a wheelbase that is 70mm longer than before, at 2700mm.

With the SL taking the role of the earlier GT roadster, the new GT will be produced exclusively in coupé guise, with a near-identical cockpit to its soft-top sibling.

Included among the digital appointments is a 12.3in instrument panel and 11.9in portrait-oriented infotainment display – both featuring AMG-specific graphics and menus, including a standard AMG Track Pace function that allows the driver to display up to 40 different vehicle parameters, including lap and sector times, steering angle, brake pedal actuation.

Mercedes amg gt full front interior

The new GT also receives an AMG Performance steering wheel and sculptured front sport seats with integrated headrests – the latter available with optional ventilation and automatically actuated side bolsters that narrow in the Sport, Sport+ and Race driving modes.

The new individual rear seats are limited in leg and head room and are suitable for children only. They can be folded down to extend the nominal 321 litres of boot space underneath the cargo blind to up to 675 litres. By comparison, the old GT offered 285 litres, while the SL offers 213 litres.

The GT receives new aluminium double-wishbone AMG Active Ride Control suspension. It uses constantly variable electronic damping, steel coil springs and active roll stabilisation with hydraulic elements in place of conventional anti-roll bars to suppress body roll. Buyers can order an optional lift system offering an added 30mm of ground clearance.

The new coupé also adopts four-wheel steering as standard, with the rear wheels offering up to 2.5deg of steering angle. The brakes combine 390mm steel discs with six-piston aluminium calipers up front with 360mm steel discs and single-piston floating aluminium calipers at the rear. 

A new AMG Dynamic Select controller offers the driver the choice of six driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race – and the AMG Dynamics ESC system allows the driver to alter the level of intervention across three steps.

