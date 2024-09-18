BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG celebrates F1 success with special GT
Mercedes-AMG celebrates F1 success with special GT

Motorsport Collectors Edition gets racing livery plus a host of optional kit as standard
Charlie Martin
18 September 2024

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a Formula 1-inspired version of the new GT.

Based on the track-focused AMG GT 63 Pro, its livery replicates that worn by the brand’s W14 and W15 F1 cars, from the 2023 and 2024 seasons respectively. It comprises Obsidian Black metallic paint, hand-painted Mercedes stars and contrasting stripes in title sponsor Petronas’s corporate colour.

Those hits of the petrochemical company’s aqua blue feature around the car’s skirting, shoulder line, 21in wheels and on the brake calipers.

The limited-run Motorsport Collectors Edition car also gets the AMG Night Package, which changes the finish of the standard car’s chrome elements – including the radiator grille and Mercedes star badges – to black. The panoramic glass roof and fixed rear spoiler, which are optional extras on the standard GT, complete the look.

Inside, the seats are finished in black nappa leather and microfibre cloth, with stitching in Petronas’s aqua. The door sills are lit in the Petronas colour.

All 200 examples of the Motorsport Collectors Edition GT 63 Pro will come with a special indoor car cover with a matching design.

AMG GT Motorsport Edition rear

Mercedes has yet to announce pricing, but it’s likely to extend well beyond the £180,905 asked for the fully loaded Launch Edition of the GT 63.

The Motorsport Collectors Edition is the second AMG GT to wear an F1-inspired livery, following the P One Edition of the previous-generation car. Although Mercedes never announced how many were built, it is said to have been a strictly limited proposition offered exclusively to people who ordered the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

2024 AMG GT tracking

Mercedes-AMG GT

Second generation of AMG's flagship super-sports car gets four seats, four-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid option

Charlie Martin
Peter Cavellini 18 September 2024

It is different I give you,but, it's not for me , too over the top,and calling it a collector's edition suggests it will become a high day and holidays car, but I'm fine with that, would be nice to in that position where money wasn't the issue.

