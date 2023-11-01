New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door due in 2025 with 1000bhp

Mercedes-AMG will launch its first bespoke electric car in 2025, equipped with innovative drivetrain technology that's likely to make it the firm’s most powerful road car yet.

Pictured testing under heavy camouflage on roads around Germany, it will serve as an electric alternative to the existing combustion-engined GT 4-Door Coupé.

Little has been given away as to the design, but the car appears to stay true to the proportions of the motorsport-themed Vision 2025 concept shown at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It also appears to have a prominent retractable rear spoiler, flush door handles and a split rear window.

Autocar has approached Mercedes for comment on these new images.

When it arrives next year, it will be tasked with taking on highly acclaimed and big-selling EV sports saloons such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-tron GT and Lucid Air.

AMG has already turned its hand to the Mercedes EQE and EQS duo to create warmed-up, 53-badged sports saloons with huge power outputs, but this new model will be designed from the ground up as a performance car.

As such, it is expected to place as much emphasis on dynamic performance and engagement as it does straight-line speed.

It will be the first car to use a bespoke performance-oriented EV architecture known as AMG.EA. This is understood to have been designed and engineered with an eye on facilitating the low-slung, sleek silhouettes that currently define AMG’s combustion sports cars.

Central to establishing this platform as a dedicated sports car architecture will be the deployment of highly advanced electric motor technology from British firm Yasa, acquired by Mercedes in 2021.

The Oxfordshire outfit’s disc-shaped axial-flux units, to be built at scale by Mercedes in Berlin, Germany, tout much higher power- and torque-density figures than conventional, sausage-shaped radial-flux motors.