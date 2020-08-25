McLaren reveals carbonfibre architecture for 2021 hybrid model

McLaren has unveiled the lightweight carbonfibre architecture that will underpin its upcoming electrified models as it gears up to launch its first hybrid next year.

Developed at the firm’s new Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Sheffield, the platform has been designed with a focus on lightness to cancel out the added weight of an electrified powertrain.

It is said to use “world-first processes and techniques” in an effort to reduce weight while maintaining structural integrity and improving safety. Software determines the ideal shape and orientation for each sheet of carbonfibre cloth, for example, to optimise the shell’s strength and weight.

CEO Mike Flewitt previously told Autocar that his ambition was “to launch the hybrid at the same weight as the outgoing car”. He added: “We’re not going to hit that, but we’re going to be within 30-40kg. When you think the P1 hybrid system was 140kg, we've done a huge amount to manage the weight.”

A prototype of the new ‘Monocell’ architecture - codenamed PLT-MCTC-01 (Prototype Lightweight Tub, McLaren Composites Technology Centre, Number One) - left the £50m MCTC facility in 2019, with a crash testing programme set to get underway ahead of the launch of the first Monocell-based car.

McLaren previously said the Sheffield site’s workforce would swell from 60 workers to more than 200 when the architecture enters production.

Carbonfibre tubs for the Speedtail hybrid hypercar and new McLaren GT are produced by an Austrian firm called Carbo Tech, but the MCTC will handle production of the new Monocell unit. The company is transitioning to a maker of electrified sports cars and will roll out hybrid powertrains to all of its Sports Series models, which will each be based on the new architecture.

Earlier this year, the company’s first hybrid Sports Series model (the P1 and Speedtail belong to the Ultimate Series line-up) was spotted in prototype form, revealing a production design similar to that of the new GT. Current Sports Series models include the 600LT, 570S and 540C.