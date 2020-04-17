New McLaren Sports Series hybrid seen in production bodywork

A test mule for what appears to be McLaren's upcoming hybrid Sports Series model has been spotted wearing a production bodyshell for the first time.

Despite the heavy camouflage, we can see that the prototype's styling will follow in the footsteps of Woking's recently launched GT, although its lowered suspension and shorter overhangs indicate a greater emphasis on all-round performance.

Other visible details include a gaping front air intake and sizeable rear diffuser, while new elliptical brake lights appear to sit behind a mesh grille - although it's not clear if this feature will be carried through to production. The exhaust exits are positioned centrally, as is the case with the Super Series flagship, the 720S.

The sighting comes following recent comments from McLaren boss Mike Flewitt that suggest the firm is ramping up development of electrified models.

"We have experience of hybrid systems with cars like the P1, P1 GTR and Speedtail," he told Autocar, "and that recipe of offering a car that can be both truly economical and thrilling to drive remains our goal. McLaren is all about building the best driver’s cars, and we see opportunities with hybrid [powertrains], in terms of the instant torque and filling the gaps in the powerband.”

First mainstream McLaren hybrid due later this year

The new model's electrified powertrain will mate a twin-turbocharged petrol V6 to an electric motor of undisclosed capacity. Performance details are yet to be confirmed, but it's expected to be capable of travelling for 20 miles on electricity alone.