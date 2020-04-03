McLaren Elva: 804bhp roadster now limited to 249 examples

McLaren has announced that it will produce just 249 examples of the ultra-exclusive Elva speedster, down from a planned 399 units.
The decision, confirmed by CEO Mike Flewitt in an interview with The Australian Financial Review, is said to have been taken as a means of enhancing the car's rarity value. "The feedback from our customers is that they think the car should be more exclusive than that, so we’ve capped it at 249," he said.
Autocar's sources suggest, however, that McLaren over-estimated market demand for the model, hence the decision to reduce production numbers. The similarly conceived Aston Martin Speedster is limited to 88 examples, while Ferrari will build just 250 examples each of its SP1 and SP2 Monza roadsters.
The new machine, which was first revealed by Autocar last summer, joins the P1, Senna and Speedtail in McLaren's range-topping Ultimate Series model line, and is priced from £1,425,000 (including UK VAT).
McLaren claims the rear-wheel-drive Elva is the lightest road car it has ever produced. Powered by the firm’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it is able to reach 62mph in “under three seconds” and has a claimed 0-124mph time of 6.7sec – faster than the track-focused Senna.
The Elva name is taken from the East Sussex constructor whose chassis was used as the basis for McLaren’s M1A, M1B and M1C two-seat sports cars in the 1960s, which serve as spiritual predecessors to the new road car. McLaren has acquired the rights to the Elva name.
McLaren boss Mike Flewitt says the Elva is “a uniquely modern car that delivers the ultimate connection between driver, car and the elements”. It features a bespoke, lightweight carbonfibre chassis, with no roof, windscreen or side windows.
Tuffty
Remember
a few weeks back when `i said that every McLaren release just looks better and better...? Ballsy to order a car with no windscreen in the UK but, my goodness, what a thing to look at.
Bob Cholmondeley
Also Remember.
Most owners will just look at it, whilst they wait for the value to rise.
beechie
Oh, Bob...
...I've just yawned so uncontrollably that I've dislocated my jaw.
Bob Cholmondeley
beechie wrote:
Well aren't you the stupid one...
Bob Cat Brian
As a Bexhill resident, I love
As a Bexhill resident, I love the name, being aware of the history of Elva.
Hughbl
It's lucky we live in
a dry climate.
Mikey C
Surely the French for she
Surely the French for she goes is "elle va" not "ella va"!
Who are these super rich collectors who buy these cars? It may sound a silly question, but once they have 20 of these supercars in their garage, sitting there and never driven, do they move on to something else?
Laos
Wow
Makes the SP2 look like a kids drawing
James Dene
Number Plate
Where the front number plate goes isn't clear, but then I don't suppose it will be driven far if anywhere at all. And if the air directed to serve as a windscreen can deflect a low bird I'd be most impressed. Given the number that have smashed into my cars over the years (and once a superbike where it bounced off the nose fairing to explode over my helmet) drivers should ponder the consequences of receiving a 120 mph pigeon in the chops. Or even a large bee.
4rephill
Ferrari must be very flattered, ....
