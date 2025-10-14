BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mazda set to reveal renewable-fuel sports car at Tokyo motor show

Brand aims to offer combustion-engined driver’s cars “for as long as possible”

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 October 2025

Mazda will reveal a new sports car concept that could be powered by renewable fuels at the upcoming Tokyo motor show.

An official preview image leaves much to the imagination, but it shows the concept is a four-door coupé with a steeply raked roofline. The cut-outs around the car’s rear deck suggest it may also have an active spoiler.

Mazda said the concept will demonstrate how it aims to build sustainable driver's cars into the distant future – "toward the year 2035" – with the tagline "the joy of driving duels a sustainable future".

Alongside the concept, the brand will show a new CO2 capture system claimed to cut emissions the more a car is driven, as well as a carbon-neutral fuel produced using algae.

Mazda has become one of the industry’s largest proponents of renewable fuels as an alternative to battery-electrification, owing to its legacy of building lightweight sports cars such as the MX-5. Transitioning such models to battery-electric power without a significant increase in weight poses a real challenge, given existing battery technology.

Last year, it partnered with Toyota and Subaru in an engine development project described by Toyota CEO Koji Sato as a “friendly competition”, aimed at further optimising combustion power. 

Mazda president and CEO Masahiro Moro said: “We will continue to offer customers exciting cars by honing internal combustion engines for the electrification era and expanding the multi-pathway possibilities for achieving carbon neutrality.”

Mazda presented a new development of its signature rotary engine designed to fit into the same space as an electric motor, allowing it to be transplanted into existing battery-electric models. 

Mazda also races an MX-5 and a 3 hatchback powered by carbon-neutral fuels in Japan’s Super Taikyu series.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Comments

Comments
5
Add a comment…
SolidState 14 October 2025
Mazda make good looking cars…..but they are so cheaply made if you scratch the surface and the rust protection is terrible. I certainly wouldn’t buy another one until they put some effort into quality as well as design.
Peter Cavellini 14 October 2025

It's at best a collection of hopes and aspirations,yes the exterior looks good but that means there's not decent space inside,and as you see when you drive anywhere most of us are driving an SUV of some sort, we've grown used to them there convenient for a multitude of daily stuff we do and most aren't silly money to buy or PCP , and an interesting drive doesn't have to be sportscar shaped anymore, I guess it's a matter of what you want, I did see today a Mazda MiataRC and I'd prefer to the drop top but I wouldn't want to do 200 miles in it.

Andy_Cowe 14 October 2025

I love the clean surfaces of Mazda, but the image shown seems to exaggerate the worst part of the Mazda3, the heavy C-pillar that reduces rear three-quarters visibility, and makes that area look too heavy from the outside.

