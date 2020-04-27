Mazda MX-5 R-Sport is £27,700 limited-run roadster

Japanese firm’s iconic two-seater gains a grey exterior and gunmetal wheels for a special edition
27 April 2020

Mazda has revealed a new, limited-run special edition of its MX-5 convertible, priced from £27,700.

Just 150 examples of the Mazda MX-5 R-Sport will be made, equipped with the two-seater’s entry-level 1.5-litre powerplant.

It is distinguished from Mazda’s standard two-seater by its Polymetal Grey paint (newly optional on the regular MX-5, but standard on the R-Sport), grey fabric roof, 16in gunmetal wheels and contrasting black wing mirrors.

Inside, the new edition boasts burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching to give a ‘bespoke feel’, according to Mazda.

Mazda UK boss, Jeremy Thomson, said: “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers. With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.”

The R-Sport is based on the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Sport. Its 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine creates 130bhp at 7000rpm, propelling the Mazda from 0-62mph in 8.3sec and on to a top speed of 127mph. It also generates 112lb ft of torque at 4500rpm.

Earlier this month, Mazda unveiled a special 100th Anniversary version of the MX-5 as part of the maker’s centenary celebrations. That car models a pearlescent white exterior, matched with a dark red roof.

Customers can register interest in the R-Sport now, with deliveries set to get underway once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

