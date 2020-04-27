Mazda MX-5 R-Sport is £27,700 limited-run roadster

Mazda has revealed a new, limited-run special edition of its MX-5 convertible, priced from £27,700.

Just 150 examples of the Mazda MX-5 R-Sport will be made, equipped with the two-seater’s entry-level 1.5-litre powerplant.

It is distinguished from Mazda’s standard two-seater by its Polymetal Grey paint (newly optional on the regular MX-5, but standard on the R-Sport), grey fabric roof, 16in gunmetal wheels and contrasting black wing mirrors.

Inside, the new edition boasts burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching to give a ‘bespoke feel’, according to Mazda.

Mazda UK boss, Jeremy Thomson, said: “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers. With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.”