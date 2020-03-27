Mazda CX-5 gets model-year update to boost efficiency

Mazda has given its CX-5 another mild revision for the 2020 model year, including efficiency tweaks to the petrol variant.

The Ford Kuga rival now benefits from cylinder-deactivation tech for the 163bhp Skyactiv-G petrol engine, although it's added on versions with the manual gearbox only.

The new system, which shuts down two cylinders under light throttle loads to reduce fuel consumption, is claimed to give an 8% reduction in CO2 emissions when measured on the WLTP cycle. The Skyactiv-G unit is an older engine than the Skyactiv X unit found in the 3 and CX-30, so it doesn't feature the spark-controlled compression-ignition technology.

Other tweaks include a revised navigation display for the infotainment screen, intended to enable clearer operation, and extra sound insulation has been applied to improve cabin refinement.

The CX-5 has already benefited from several updates since its launch in 2017. Last year, a round of chassis tweaks introduced new suspension components and anti-roll bars, plus Mazda's G-Vectoring Control system to enhance high-speed stability.

Available to order from 1 Apri, the 2020 CX-5 is priced from £27,030, rising to £39,085 for flagship variants.

Read more:

Mazda CX-3 removed from sale 'for the moment'

Mazda favours smaller batteries for upcoming EVs

Mazda 3 2020 long-term review