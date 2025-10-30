BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mazda begins testing its first bespoke EV, due 2027
Honda E replacement UK-bound as tiny EV with 'manual' gearbox

Mazda begins testing its first bespoke EV, due 2027

Mazda's previous EVs have been based on ICE platforms or other brands' models; now firm is going it alone

Felix Page
30 October 2025

Mazda has begun testing prototypes of its first bespoke electric car ahead of a planned launch in 2027.

The Japanese firm is one of the largest independent car makers worldwide to not yet use a bespoke EV architecture for a production car.

Its first EV, the MX-30 crossover, was based on the underpinnings of the combustion-engined CX-30 and its new 6e saloon and EZ-60 SUV are based on platforms supplied by Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng.

But as part of a huge $10 billion push to electrify its line-up over the coming years, Mazda is now well under way with development of its own platform for EVs, having previously announced plans to launch a bespoke EV in 2027.

Mazda CTO Ryuichi Umeshita told Autocar that while the firm is investing in alternative ICE fuels and new types of hybrid powertrain (including a rotary-electric PHEV arrangement), it is working towards an inevitable pure-electric future and is committed to using bespoke EV architectures for its next-generation EVs.

"We've established our own electrification development team, which we call 'E-Mazda', and that team has been doing a great job," he said.

"I've driven a prototype car already, which I would say is a real 'jinba ittai' car - our key concept of wellness between car and driver. It has very good driving dynamics. So we're confident that our EV products will be real Mazda products."

Umeshita acknowledged that Mazda is behind rivals with regard to launching an EV platform but said the development of the MX-30 means "we do have a lot of good engineers, experienced engineers already, so I don't think that we are behind the market because of that."

He stopped short of giving any clues to what types of models Mazda is working on and said a decision hasn't yet been made on whether its first bespoke EV needs to be a high- or low-volume proposition.

"It depends on the market and the regulations," he explained. "If the regulation requires [a higher EV mix], it must be a volume car. If the regulation is eased, then we can ease the volume restraints."

Mazda recently announced plans to slash development costs and lead times for its first range of bespoke EVs, majoring on cost-effective simulation R&D work, AI development tools and partner-suppliers in a bid to reduce the expenditure.

The firm said the move to a 'lean asset strategy' means it can do triple the amount of development with the same resources.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

