Maserati Grancabrio due next year as first drop-top EV GT

Maserati is primed to bring back the Grancabrio nameplate next year for an open-roof version of its reborn Granturismo, revealed today.

Set to share the coupé’s EV and pair of V6 powertrain options, the revitalised Maserati Grancabrio will also feature nearly-identical technical specifications across the board, said Maserati. That means a choice of two six-cylinder options (with 489bhp or 550bhp) and a Folgore-badged EV with 740bhp.

Maserati’s head of global products, Massimo Capaldi, told Autocar it will offer something “very unique” in its positioning as a convertible grand tourer with four seats and the option of electric power.

As with the previous generation – which was retired in 2019 along with the Granturismo – the convertible is tipped to push beyond the coupé’s price and well into the £200,000 range, said Capaldi, lining it up as a rival for the Bentley Continental GT Convertible.

It is expected to launch just after the new Maserati Granturismo in the latter stages of 2023, alongside an electric version of the new Maserati Grecale, taking the total number of trident-badged EVs to three.

The firm will stop selling combustion models from 2030, and by 2025 will introduce electric versions of the Levante, Quattroporte and MC20.