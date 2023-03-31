Maserati delays launch of electric Quattroporte saloon

Maserati has delayed the launch of the next-generation Quattroporte, casting doubt over whether the saloon’s electric successor will hit showrooms by mid-2025, as initially planned.

The seventh-generation Quattroporte, which will be built at parent company Stellantis's Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, is due to be a smaller, more luxurious, battery-powered replacement for both the current V8 Maserati Quattroporte and its Maserati Ghibli sibling.

It was due to be launched in early 2025, but today the brand confirmed to Autocar it has put production plans “on hold”. “We are keeping our suppliers and partners posted on this point,” it said in a statement.

Maserati decided to delay the EV because of “the need to take zero risks on the performance level of the new car”, a spokesperson told Automotive News Europe, hinting at the need for further development work before it is signed off.

It is understood supplier pricing negotiations are one of the reasons for the setback. Reports suggest Stellantis wants to reduce costs by some 6%.

The new Quattroporte is now not expected to be unveiled until the second half of next year at the earliest.

This is the latest knock to the Italian marque's electrification programme. It previously shifted back build schedules for the Folgore electric versions of its Maserati Granturismo and Maserati Grecale – though deliveries of each are set to begin in the coming months. By 2030, Maserati aims to have an electric-only line-up, but has no new series-production combustion models left to launch before then.

The next-generation Maserati Quattroporte Folgore will be the brand’s third electric car.

It will be its first model to be offered without a combustion option, and will play a key role in shaping the brand’s future as it pushes to ditch combustion power by 2030.