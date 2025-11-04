BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati and Alfa Romeo to create twinned "few-off" flagships
Maserati and Alfa Romeo to create twinned "few-off" flagships

Bottegafuoriserie bespoke programme conceived with similar brief to Bentley's Mulliner division

Will Rimell Autocar
4 November 2025

Maserati and Alfa Romeo will create new “few-off” flagship models as part of their new Bottegafuoriserie bespoke programme.

Similar to Bentley’s Mulliner and Lamborghini’s Ad Personam, the new division has been created to enable buyers to extensively customise their purchases and “turn their car into a unique model”.

Maserati and Alfa Romeo said Bottegafuoriserie will also “become the cradle of high-emotion vehicles that push the boundaries” and pave the way for successors to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati MC20 MCXtrema, as well as new range-topping models to sit alongside them.

While little else about the additional new models has been revealed, Santo Ficili – who is CEO of both car makers – previously told Autocar that Maserati was working on a new limited-run super-GT that would be based on the current Granturismo, fitted with a manual gearbox and draw power from a V6 engine. 

He added that it would be twinned with an equivalent Alfa Romeo model – similar to the way in which the Alfa’s 33 Stradale is based on Maserati’s MC20 – so it seems highly likely that it will be part of the Bottegafuoriserie programme.

The programme will also incorporate Maserati’s Corse racing team, which will be tasked with developing new powertrains, aerodynamic packs and chassis designs.

More broadly, the extent of customisation hasn’t been disclosed, but it can be expected to bring in an added revenue stream for the two struggling brands. For reference, around 70% of Bentleys sold feature some level of customisation from its Mulliner division.

Speaking today, Ficili said Bottegafuoriserie is “the symbol of a new era for Alfa Romeo and Maserati” and one that is “the first milestone in a broader transformation that will define the future” of both brands. 

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

xxxx 4 November 2025

In other words, in absence of a new proper Alfa non-THB we'll be banging out super expensive one offs that you'll be lucky to see let alone own.

