Lynk&Co 05: China-only BMW X4 rival revealed

Geely's ambitious, Europe-bound Chinese brand showcases its fifth model
James Attwood, digital editor
9 December 2019

Chinese brand Lynk&Co, which is owned by Volvo's parent company, Geely, has unveiled its fourth model, the 05 coupé-SUV.

The BMW X4 rival joins the 01 SUV, 02 crossover and 03 saloon in the line-up. A fifth model, a family hatchback called the 04, is yet to be revealed. 

While only limited technical details of the 05 are known, it's based on the Volvo-developed CMA platform, like its siblings, and takes many of its styling cues from the similar-size 01. The 05 is 4592mm long, with a wheelbase of 2734mm.

When the 05 goes on sales in China, it will have an electrified 2.0-litre engine sending 251bhp and 258lb ft to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a 12.7in touchscreen.

Lynk&Co, which is focused on younger customers with a subscription-focused business model, has ambitions to expand into Europe, particularly with the Volvo XC40-size 02. However, the 05 has been developed purely for the Chinese market.

READ MORE

Lynk&Co 02: European-focused crossover revealed

Lynk&Co reveals 493bhp concept car based on TCR racer

First drive: Lynk&Co 02

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
1

BenjaminEverett

9 December 2019
Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks...Go to this SITE for more INFO just copy and paste........... w­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­.­­­­­­­F­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­x­­­­­­­1­­­­­­­2­­­­­­­0­­­­­­­.c­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­m

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week