Lynk&Co 05: China-only BMW X4 rival revealed

Chinese brand Lynk&Co, which is owned by Volvo's parent company, Geely, has unveiled its fourth model, the 05 coupé-SUV.

The BMW X4 rival joins the 01 SUV, 02 crossover and 03 saloon in the line-up. A fifth model, a family hatchback called the 04, is yet to be revealed.

While only limited technical details of the 05 are known, it's based on the Volvo-developed CMA platform, like its siblings, and takes many of its styling cues from the similar-size 01. The 05 is 4592mm long, with a wheelbase of 2734mm.

When the 05 goes on sales in China, it will have an electrified 2.0-litre engine sending 251bhp and 258lb ft to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a 12.7in touchscreen.

Lynk&Co, which is focused on younger customers with a subscription-focused business model, has ambitions to expand into Europe, particularly with the Volvo XC40-size 02. However, the 05 has been developed purely for the Chinese market.

