Luxury equipment firm kits out Porsche Taycan with rooftop tent

Db Equipment's £200,000 package includes Cross Turismo with bespoke livery, front floodlights and camping kit
25 November 2021

A Norwegian designer equipment firm has revealed a specially designed Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo fitted with a rooftop tent to appeal to drivers who want to escape city life.

The Discoverberry Bundle from Db Equipment includes the rugged Taycan electric estate with a bespoke exterior livery, a Strøm 2385-litre rooftop tent and two special-edition Strøm backpacks. 

The tent is made from the firm’s camping cloth, designed in-house, and is said to be large enough for two people, featuring a lightweight and breathable design with wind resistance. 

The model pictured features front-mounted floodlights for a rally-inspired look. The kit can all be folded and stored on the EV's roof. 

Also included is a set of camping gear, which consists of a chair, a table, a camping stove and other useful equipment that claimedly allows drivers to be fully self-sufficient. 

The package is priced at £200,000, but it’s not clear whether customers choose their own Taycan specification themselves.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is priced from £117,960 in the UK, with the Turbo S version starting at £140,360.

This isn’t the first time a Porsche has been fitted with a folding roof top tent: in 2020, enthusiast Brock Keen kitted out a 996-generation 911 Carrera 4S with a cold-air intake and rally lamps and lowered the suspension by around an inch. 

The Taycan will also gain a new variant in 2022. The Sport Turismo estate will offer improved everyday practicality over the Cross Turismo, retaining its 1200-litre boot and 44mm of additional head-room over the saloon but losing its off-road-inspired cladding. 

Porsche will also add a GTS trim level to the Taycan range to serve as the “sporty sweet spot” between the 4S and Turbo.

Peter Cavellini 25 November 2021

 I assume that it's fully removable?, you can't possibly be Camping every Weekend.

Hughbl 25 November 2021

The price is hilarious. For that price, you can have the car and buy the nearest airbnb to stay in.

