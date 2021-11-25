Luxury equipment firm kits out Porsche Taycan with rooftop tent

A Norwegian designer equipment firm has revealed a specially designed Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo fitted with a rooftop tent to appeal to drivers who want to escape city life.

The Discoverberry Bundle from Db Equipment includes the rugged Taycan electric estate with a bespoke exterior livery, a Strøm 2385-litre rooftop tent and two special-edition Strøm backpacks.

The tent is made from the firm’s camping cloth, designed in-house, and is said to be large enough for two people, featuring a lightweight and breathable design with wind resistance.

The model pictured features front-mounted floodlights for a rally-inspired look. The kit can all be folded and stored on the EV's roof.

Also included is a set of camping gear, which consists of a chair, a table, a camping stove and other useful equipment that claimedly allows drivers to be fully self-sufficient.

The package is priced at £200,000, but it’s not clear whether customers choose their own Taycan specification themselves.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is priced from £117,960 in the UK, with the Turbo S version starting at £140,360.

This isn’t the first time a Porsche has been fitted with a folding roof top tent: in 2020, enthusiast Brock Keen kitted out a 996-generation 911 Carrera 4S with a cold-air intake and rally lamps and lowered the suspension by around an inch.

The Taycan will also gain a new variant in 2022. The Sport Turismo estate will offer improved everyday practicality over the Cross Turismo, retaining its 1200-litre boot and 44mm of additional head-room over the saloon but losing its off-road-inspired cladding.

Porsche will also add a GTS trim level to the Taycan range to serve as the “sporty sweet spot” between the 4S and Turbo.