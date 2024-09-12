BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus to unveil new Theory 1 sports car next week
Lotus to unveil new Theory 1 sports car next week

New model will be unveiled on 17 September, says brand's marketing chief
Charlie Martin Autocar
12 September 2024

Lotus will unveil a new sports car called the Theory 1 on 17 September.

The brand's marketing chief, Qiao Xinyu, made the announcement on Chinese social media and posted a close-up preview image of the car's rear end.

The picture leaves much to the imagination but clearly shows an aggressive-looking rear spoiler, hinting that the new car is more overtly focused on outright performance than the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV.

Given it is called the Theory 1, it is highly likely that the new model is not a production car but a forward-thinking concept.

With the exception of the track-focused 2-Eleven and 3-Eleven, Lotus's road cars have all been named after words beginning with 'E' since the Elite was introduced in 1958.

It's possible that the Theory 1 will preview the proportions and design cues of the upcoming Type 135, the electric replacement for the Emira – and the spritual successor to the Elise.

That car is due to go on sale in 2027, priced from around £75,000 – although Lotus has hinted that it might be pushed back until smaller, lighter batteries become available.

It will effectively serve as the core model in Lotus's complete electric car line-up, as former Lotus Group commercial chief Mike Johnstone told Autocar earlier this year. He said: “We call it the bullseye. At the very centre [of the brand] always has to be that lightweight sports car. That gives you the credibility to build other products that have sporty characteristics.

"We’re not naive enough to say that the Eletre is going to feel like an Elise. It won’t. But it has a lightweight feeling, and we think it’s the best-handling SUV you can drive.

“We need the bullseye of the brand, which has to be that two-seat sports car. Otherwise we’re just a brand with a Lotus badge. The sports car is an essential part of our future.”

Read our review

Car review
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner

Lotus Eletre

Going from diminutive sports cars to a posh hyper-SUV was a gamble by Lotus. Has it paid off?

Phewitt21 12 September 2024

I think there is still a lot of equity and goodwill to the Lotus brand but the products haven't been what customers have been looking for.  The new EVs are impressive but neither excels beyond the headline power outputs - yes great cabins but poor range for a high price - awkward looks but really good dynamics

I think the brand needs that Lotus Esprit replacement - great driving dynamics, performance and a genuine high calibre cabin would work - a lightweight car powered by a over the top on power V8 would work for a lot of people especially if wrapped up in a great looking car

