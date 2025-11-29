BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Listen: Alpine boss says A290 is convincing petrolheads to go EV
UP NEXT
Peugeot to expand GTi with more hot models after e-208

Listen: Alpine boss says A290 is convincing petrolheads to go EV

The Renault 5-based electric hot hatch is also attracting new customers to the brand

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
29 November 2025

The Alpine A290 hot hatch is helping to convert long-time petrolheads to electric power, according to the brand’s UK boss.

The Renault 5-based EV is the first new car under Alpine’s reinvention from a single-model sports car brand into a performance-honed electrified brand. Speaking to the Autocar Meets podcast, Alpine UK chief Nicola Burnside said the reception from UK buyers since the A290 has been launched has exceeded expectations.

“The UK loves a hot hatch," said Burnside, adding that the A290 has “been adopted by the UK public really quickly and you can see that in the numbers.”

Alpine has sold 1155 cars in the UK so far in 2025, a year-on-year rise of 267%. Burnside said the growth is coming from both existing A110 buyers and newcomers.

“We’ve kept our original customer base, which is a mix of motorsport enthusiasts and petrolheads, and they’re transitioning with us into EVs,” said Burnside. “But we’ve also got a lot of younger customers coming in that are able to access the brand. There are a lot of people from city centres that are focused on an EV product to access those cities. So it’s really broad, which is surprising and really positive.”

The larger A390, a five-seater that Burnside said “offers the speed and agility of the A110”, will be launched in the UK soon and “will enable us to talk to a whole new client base”.  That will be followed by a next-generation electric A110.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about Alpine UK’s growth and the importance of motorsport to the brand.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Best fun EV Alpine A290

Alpine A290

Alpine offers some old-fashioned charms in this otherwise high-tech, zero-emissions hatchback

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Alpine A290 cars for sale

 Alpine A290 HATCHBACK 52kWh GT Auto 5dr
2025
£30,500
2,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GT Auto 5dr
2025
£30,490
2,044miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GTS Auto 5dr
2025
£35,495
4,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GT Auto 5dr
2025
£30,135
4,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GT Auto 5dr
2025
£30,194
3,700miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GT Auto 5dr
2025
£33,670
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GTS Auto 5dr
2025
£34,988
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GTS Auto 5dr
2025
£37,995
12miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A290 52kWh GT Auto 5dr
2025
£31,199
16miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 26 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews