Limited-edition Bentley Bentayga features plaid interior and chessboard

Bentley dealership Jack Barclay has partnered with tailor Huntsman to launch a special edition of its SUV
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
2 July 2019

Bentley has revealed a limited-edition Bentayga, the result of a collaboration between its Mulliner bespoke division and Savile Row tailor Huntsman. 

There are two versions available: the Businessman and the Sportsman. Both replace traditional wood veneer with Huntsman tweeds, while the Businessman features a Mulliner chessboard in the rear seat rest, complete with a drawer trimmed in Huntsman fabric to hold the chess pieces.

The Sportsman “take its cue from relaxed countryside pursuits,” says Bentley, with more obvious use of tweed on passenger and driver and includes blue leather and Liquid Amber veneer inserts, paired with a red exterior.

The Businessman is described as having a “more urban spirit”, with a two-tone black and grey exterior, black Anthracite interior, carbonfibre fascias and waistrails and tweed on door cards.

The limited-edition Bentayga is only available through Bentley showroom Jack Barclay, based in Mayfair, London – close to Huntsman. The partnership is described as “uniting two icons of London’s Mayfair district and two special centenaries: that of Bentley Motors and that of Huntsman’s Savile Row boutique”.

Huntsman and Jack Barclay logos are embroidered into each of the head rests.

Stefan Sielaff, Bentley director of design said: “Bentley is delighted to bring together two brands which have such an impeccable heritage in the heart of London: Jack Barclay and Huntsman. 

“The personalisation work we do at Mulliner is about bringing a vision to life – like creating a perfect tailored suit – so adding an element of bespoke Huntsman material to the Bentayga’s lavish and beautiful interior is a perfect fit.”

All buyers of the limited-edition Bentayga also receive a bespoke Huntsman jacket with a lining made exclusively for Bentley.

Pricing has not been revealed, but it's expected to be significantly more than the Bentayga’s starting price of £162,700.

Bentley is ramping up its Mulliner division, as it recognises more and more demand for ultra-exclusive models. Later this year, a new model of which only 10 will be made will be revealed and is expected to cost in excess of £1 million.

The Crewe-based manufacturer has already had success with a limited-edition Mulliner model this year. The Continental GT Number 9 Edition by Mulliner was revealed at the Geneva motor show in March, and all 100 examples promptly sold out. The special-edition model celebrates the brand’s 100th anniversary and sports design that echoes the 4½ Litre ‘Blower’ raced at Le Mans in 1930.

Bentley's main centenary celebrations will happen next week, 10 July, at its headquarters and will include a new concept showcasing the future of grand touring.

