Limited-edition Bentley Bentayga features plaid interior and chessboard

Bentley has revealed a limited-edition Bentayga, the result of a collaboration between its Mulliner bespoke division and Savile Row tailor Huntsman.

There are two versions available: the Businessman and the Sportsman. Both replace traditional wood veneer with Huntsman tweeds, while the Businessman features a Mulliner chessboard in the rear seat rest, complete with a drawer trimmed in Huntsman fabric to hold the chess pieces.

The Sportsman “take its cue from relaxed countryside pursuits,” says Bentley, with more obvious use of tweed on passenger and driver and includes blue leather and Liquid Amber veneer inserts, paired with a red exterior.

The Businessman is described as having a “more urban spirit”, with a two-tone black and grey exterior, black Anthracite interior, carbonfibre fascias and waistrails and tweed on door cards.

The limited-edition Bentayga is only available through Bentley showroom Jack Barclay, based in Mayfair, London – close to Huntsman. The partnership is described as “uniting two icons of London’s Mayfair district and two special centenaries: that of Bentley Motors and that of Huntsman’s Savile Row boutique”.

Huntsman and Jack Barclay logos are embroidered into each of the head rests.

Stefan Sielaff, Bentley director of design said: “Bentley is delighted to bring together two brands which have such an impeccable heritage in the heart of London: Jack Barclay and Huntsman.

“The personalisation work we do at Mulliner is about bringing a vision to life – like creating a perfect tailored suit – so adding an element of bespoke Huntsman material to the Bentayga’s lavish and beautiful interior is a perfect fit.”