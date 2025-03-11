BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lexus RZ with 'manual' gearbox and steer-by-wire on sale at £68k
Kia Stonic gets new look and overhauled cabin for £21,795

Lexus RZ with 'manual' gearbox and steer-by-wire on sale at £68k

Update for electric SUV brings steering yoke and simulated gearchanges alongside boosts in range and power

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 October 2025

The updated Lexus RZ EV has gone on sale from £53,995 – and a new range-topping model has become the first car in the UK to be offered with steer-by-wire technology.

Priced at £67,795, the RZ 550e has no mechanical link between its wheels and its squared steering yoke, which is fitted instead of a traditional steering wheel.

This yoke is configured with a lock-to-lock rotation of around 200deg, enabling a full turning circle to be achieved with one movement. A typical set-up with a round wheel requires 720deg of turn, or two full spins.

Lexus said this “ground-breaking” addition automatically adjusts to give a lighter weight in town, a heavier feel on motorways and an “enjoyable” set-up on winding roads.

The RZ is the first car in Europe to be sold with by-wire steering. Developed by Lexus parent company Toyota, the One Grip system is promised to be offered on other models, such as the RZ’s Toyota bZ4X twin.

The tech arrives as part of a mid-life refresh for the RZ, which first hit the road in 2023.

Alongside the new steering system, the top-rung 550e replaces the previous 450e range-topper and gets a series of visual changes, stiffened suspension and 420bhp from a four-wheel drive system.

Lexus RZ yoke

Another key addition of the 550e over lesser RZs is a simulated manual gearbox. Similar to the system used in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it’s operated by two finger-sized paddles behind the steering yoke and simulates eight gears. This includes limiting power when the ‘rev limiter’ is hit. 

While it’s in use, simulated engine noise is pumped into the cabin to give the driver “a deeper interaction with the car” and “a more exhilarating drive”.

Elsewhere, all RZs have been made more efficient. This is primarily owing to a re-engineered powertrain that includes a new motor and a new 77kWh battery.

As such, the revised RZ has a top-end range of around 360 miles in its most efficient form.

The crossover is available to order now, with deliveries due to start in spring 2026.

Will Rimell Autocar
Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
kraftwerk 1 October 2025

Oh god, those wheelarches, the black wheels, the black paint. Just ghastly.

Peter Cavellini 1 October 2025

So, if the drive by wire fails suddenly, what do you do?,you've no physical connection to the steering wheels and there's no failsafe .

Andrew1 1 October 2025
I'm sure it has redundancy just like airplanes have.
xxxx 12 March 2025

Well I suppose with Lexus brake failure problems of the past they might as well go the whole hog but no way would I trust it.

