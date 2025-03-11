The updated Lexus RZ EV has gone on sale from £53,995 – and a new range-topping model has become the first car in the UK to be offered with steer-by-wire technology.

Priced at £67,795, the RZ 550e has no mechanical link between its wheels and its squared steering yoke, which is fitted instead of a traditional steering wheel.

This yoke is configured with a lock-to-lock rotation of around 200deg, enabling a full turning circle to be achieved with one movement. A typical set-up with a round wheel requires 720deg of turn, or two full spins.

Lexus said this “ground-breaking” addition automatically adjusts to give a lighter weight in town, a heavier feel on motorways and an “enjoyable” set-up on winding roads.

The RZ is the first car in Europe to be sold with by-wire steering. Developed by Lexus parent company Toyota, the One Grip system is promised to be offered on other models, such as the RZ’s Toyota bZ4X twin.

The tech arrives as part of a mid-life refresh for the RZ, which first hit the road in 2023.

Alongside the new steering system, the top-rung 550e replaces the previous 450e range-topper and gets a series of visual changes, stiffened suspension and 420bhp from a four-wheel drive system.

Another key addition of the 550e over lesser RZs is a simulated manual gearbox. Similar to the system used in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it’s operated by two finger-sized paddles behind the steering yoke and simulates eight gears. This includes limiting power when the ‘rev limiter’ is hit.

While it’s in use, simulated engine noise is pumped into the cabin to give the driver “a deeper interaction with the car” and “a more exhilarating drive”.