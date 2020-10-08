Lexus ceases UK imports of CT, IS and RC

Lexus has stopped importing new versions of its IS saloon, RC coupé and CT hatchback as the models are withdrawn from the UK market, with no direct replacements planned.

All three models are now listed as having "limited availability of stock", with a spokesperson confirming no more will be brought into the country. Lexus stock is held centrally rather than in different dealer networks, unlike most volume brands.

The Japanese premium marque revealed a new-generation IS earlier this year. However, the BMW 3 Series rival will be sold only in the US, Japan and other Asian markets, with no European introduction planned.

Lexus UK claimed at the time that the new ES saloon outsells the IS two to one, reflecting the smaller model's decline in popularity.

No replacement for the RC - or its RC F performance derivative - has been detailed by Lexus but, as it's heavily based on the IS, any new model is also unlikely to be sold in Europe.

Just over 1000 examples were registered across the region in the whole of 2019.

The hybrid-only CT, which shared its platform with the previous-generation Toyota Auris and Toyota Prius, has been on sale with only relatively minor alterations since 2011. Its popularity with business and fleet buyers kept it on sale in Europe long after it was axed from the US market in 2017.

No direct replacement for the CT has been confirmed as yet. However, Autocar understands that a model smaller than today's UX crossover is in the works for a potential 2021 debut. However, what form that car will take remains to be seen. It might even be fully electric.

