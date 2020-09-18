Updated Lexus LS to arrive in UK in 2020 with new technology

Lexus is taking its LS luxury saloon flagship into 2021 with new technology, updated styling and “even smoother driving performance”.
The facelifted BMW 7 Series rival will go on sale in the UK towards the end of 2020 and will “reinforce its status as the flagship of the brand”, according to Lexus.
Chief among the revisions is a revamped hybrid drive system that seeks to improve the driving experience in Normal mode, which, Lexus says, is where the average LS spends 90% of its time, and in which the driver uses only moderate accelerator inputs.
By upping the level of assistance provided by the hybrid system’s lithium ion battery, Lexus has reduced the amount of throttle needed to accelerate, resulting in a “smoother and more linear” acceleration curve. The brand claims the LS offers more comfortable city driving as a result, as well as benefits on winding routes and hill starts.
A by-product of the battery’s increased output is that the 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor can operate at lower revs, reducing noise and vibration, while sharper acceleration and improved shift timing result in less frequent downshifts.
The facelifted LS also gains a new Adaptive Variable Suspension system with reduced damping forces, as Lexus seeks to improve upon the LS’s trademark ride quality and refinement. In addition, the engine mounts have been changed, thicker seats added to further reduce vibrations in the cabin, and the stiffness of the tyres' sidewalls has been reduced.
On the inside, the main changes are improved technology, headlined by the addition of a new advanced driver assistance and safety package called Lexus Teammate. This gives the LS more autonomous driving features, allowing it to change lanes and overtake other cars automatically. The system also receives automatic over-the-air software updates and a new 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system, repositioned slightly to improve access for the driver.
New technological additions include a BladeScan adaptive high-beam headlight system, as first seen on the updated RX SUV, which uses a fast-rotating mirror to project light from LEDs to provide enhanced illumination compared with conventional systems, and a digital rear-view mirror that improves rearward visibility. Elsewhere, the 360deg camera gains a new pedestrian detection function and there are new motors that tighten the seatbelts when the pre-collision warning system is activated.
The LS’s exterior has been lightly updated, with a new front bumper, darkened front grille and new black trim around the rear lights. The black detailing theme extends to the inside, where controls on the steering wheel and centre console mirror the darker look.
Join the debate
lambo58
I still think the front looks
I still think the front looks terrible unlike the LC500 which just works so well, but I bet this will out-last any of the german big three in terms of reliability and cheapness to service
artill
lambo58 wrote:
I think the LS is the best looking saloon on sale, but do agree it will keep on going after its competitors have been turned into little cubes by the crusher. It would be nice if we got the non hybrid too, although maybe the alterations to the the way the battery is used on the hybrid will improve things. The interior remains very appealing even if the new screen does look a little tacked on.
Peter Cavellini
Best on sale.
You may think it's the best saloon on sale,and your entitled to think so,but, I haven't seen one in ages,maybe it's that anonymous you'd look at it and say it's a...Big Volvo or Ghibili or a seven series,and as was said in another post, a Mazda!, Lexus May still carry some cache' in America, China places like that, but here in the UK at least it doesn't seem a popular choice.
jason_recliner
lambo58 wrote:
It looks a bit awkward in the above pics but Japanese styling tends to look better in the metal. And also as time goes by, and other countries catch up. I'll wait to see it on the road before judging.
Bob Cat Brian
Looks stunning in photos, but
Looks stunning in photos, but I still haven't seen one on the road 2+ years after launch.
martin_66
Yawn
Why does such an expensive car look almost exactly the same as a Mazda 6?
This will be such a poor seller I suspect I will be more likely to see a pack of polar bears chasing a woolly mammoth along Brighton sea front than ever seeing one of these on the roads.
There are much, much better cars than this available.
jason_recliner
martin_66 wrote:
Yeah... nah.
martin_66
Hmmmm....
Interesting comment. Thanks.
ianp55
Lexus LS
The interiors look impressive and the minor styling tweaks enhance the cars looks,did I mention the best build quality bar none,I just can't understand why more aren't sold here
Add your comment