LEVC VN5: name confirmed for taxi-based range-extender delivery van

LEVC has revealed its upcoming delivery van will be called VN5.

The new van, based on the same range-extender electric vehicle technology as its new London taxi, is set to go into full production towards the end of 2020, at the company's factory in Ansty, Warwickshire.

Based substantially on the same architecture as the new TX black cab, the VN5 can manage an electric-only range of around 80 miles from a 31kWh battery, and has a load area that can swallow two Euro pallets. Claimed carrying capacity is over 800kg.

Combined with the the petrol range-extender engine, the total range will be about 377 miles, and there will be three levels of charging speed offered to buyers.

LEVC says the market for such a van is likely to increase noticeably; London’s Metropolitan Police & Fire Service have already committed to being fleet zero-emissions-capable by 2025. The Coventry-based firm also says it expects 40% of vans will be ‘new energy’ by 2030, rising to 100% by 2040.

It adds that the VN5 van is intended for companies that cover around 100 miles per day in cities and is designed to allow goods to be picked up at an out-of-town depot and transported into the city, where the van will operate in zero-emissions mode.