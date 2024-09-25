BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Leapmotor T03 launched as UK’s second-cheapest electric car
UP NEXT
Could India displace China as a more benign global EV leader?

Leapmotor T03 launched as UK’s second-cheapest electric car

Stellantis-backed Chinese EV brand majors on value, undercutting rivals in city car and family SUV segments
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 September 2024

Chinese EV brand Leapmotor has arrived in the UK, claiming its C10 family SUV and T03 city car are the best-value propositions in their respective segments.

Priced at £15,995, the T03 is the UK’s second-cheapest electric car, just £1000 above the rival Dacia Spring. Both cars are four-seaters similar in size to the Kia Picanto but higher-riding, due to their underbody batteries.

The T03 offers more standard kit, however. Whereas the entry-level Spring goes without an infotainment display, the T03 gets a 10.1in touchscreen. This is responsible for almost all secondary functions, such as the climate and media controls.

Related articles

The T03’s battery is larger, too, at 37.3kWh compared with the equivalent Spring’s 26.8kWh. That allows it to eke out an extra 26 miles of range per charge, according to the WLTP test cycle, rating it at 165 miles in total.

It also has the edge over the Spring in outright performance, with its 94bhp motor dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in 12.7sec. The 44bhp Spring takes 19.7sec, while the 64bhp version (priced in line with the T03, at £15,995) takes 13.7sec.

Leapmotor T03 rear

It can be charged at a rate of 48kW on a DC power supply – going from 30-80% in 36 minutes – or at 6.6kW on AC.

The T03 is also fitted with a range of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and blindspot detection.

Like the Spring, its software can be updated over the air, meaning it’s possible for Leapmotor to add extra features and functionality to existing cars as time goes on.

Leapmotor C10 front

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
8
Peugeot 5008
bmw 1 series review 2024 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
BMW 1 Series
01 Audi RS6 Avant GT 2024 review lead cornering
Audi RS6 Avant GT
Audi RS6 Avant GT
Toyota Yaris
Used Toyota Yaris 2011-2020 review
7
Used Toyota Yaris 2011-2020 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Meanwhile, the C10 is positioned as an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y. It will be offered in one specification, priced at £36,500.

It gets a 69.9kWh battery pack and a 215bhp motor, yielding a range of 261 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.5sec. It can be charged at up to 84kW, meaning a 30-80% recharge takes half an hour.

Inside, it features a 10.25in digital instrument display and a large 14.6in infotainment touchscreen that, like in the T03, hosts the controls for the majority of the car’s main functions. 

Both cars will be sold by Leapmotor International, a new joint venture between Leapmotor and multinational car-making giant Stellantis, with ownership split 49:51. 

Although production of the T03 has already started at the former Fiat 500 plant in Tychy, Poland, all UK-bound Leapmotors will be imported from China.

Order books will open next month, with the first deliveries slated to begin in December.

Leapmotor will reveal a third model, the B10 SUV, at the upcoming Paris motor show.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£22,891
10,690miles
Petrol
Manual
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,902
4,583miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,981
49,476miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford KUGA 2.0 TDCi EcoBlue ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,450
45,442miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£23,500
68,358miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.0 SD4 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£24,949
44,208miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen SHARAN 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,994
69,177miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD V6 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£21,995
81,980miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Inscription Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£38,349
38,136miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 25 September 2024

How can the additional 11kWh battery only add 26 miles to such a small car, these battery sizes need investigation.

Latest Reviews

Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
8
Peugeot 5008
bmw 1 series review 2024 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
BMW 1 Series
01 Audi RS6 Avant GT 2024 review lead cornering
Audi RS6 Avant GT
Audi RS6 Avant GT
Toyota Yaris
Used Toyota Yaris 2011-2020 review
7
Used Toyota Yaris 2011-2020 review

View all car reviews