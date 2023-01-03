BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Maserati Levante flagship to swap combustion for electric power
UP NEXT
European car sales uptick fuels global optimism

Maserati Levante flagship to swap combustion for electric power

Final entry into firm's first EV fleet sits on Alfa Romeo platform and could get 745bhp range-topper
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
3 January 2023

The second-generation Maserati Levante will follow the MC20 Folgore to market by the middle of the decade, swapping from combustion to electric power in a bid to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

It is expected to be the final entry into Maserati’s first fleet of EVs, after Folgore versions of the Grecale, Granturismo, Grancabrio, MC20 and next Quattroporte – and is tipped to ride on a specially adapted version of Maserati sibling firm Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform, as used by the ICE and EV versions of the Grecale and Granturismo. 

In an exclusive interview with Autocar, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso hinted at the importance of the electric Levante and suggested that its development will benefit heavily from synergies between Stellantis’s 14 brands. 

He said: “We’re hitting on all cylinders on that programme, and it’s something that gets me really excited, because we really see the opportunity we have as part of a very large group, which makes innovations one of the first priorities. So I’m very excited about the way that programme is starting to take form.” 

Autocar understands the Quattroporte Folgore saloon could be the first Maserati to use an upgraded battery pack with increased energy density for more miles per charge, which would then be deployed in the Levante as well. 

While precise technical details remain under wraps, the Levante Folgore is expected to be exclusively four-wheel drive but offer a choice of powertrains – potentially capped by a 745bhp tri-motor system lifted from the Granturismo, which would provide it with the necessary shove to rival dedicated electric sports SUVs like the Lotus Eletre.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Maserati Grecale Giallo Corse (9)

Maserati Grecale

Milan showers its romance upon the mid-size SUV class by way of an Alfa Romeo platform, a supercar V6 and lashings of soft leather

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Maserati Grecale
Maserati Grecale Giallo Corse (9)
Read our full road test review
Read more

Today’s Levante, launched in spring 2016 and not in line for any further significant updates before it bows out, is available with a choice of a mild-hybridised four-cylinder petrol engine or conventional V6 and V8 petrol powertrains. 

Related articles

Data sourced by Autocar revealed the Levante took the vast majority of Maserati’s UK sales in 2021 and 2022, with demand split roughly equally between fleet and private.

Used cars for sale

 Maserati GRECALE 2.0 MHEV Modena ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£67,120
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati GRECALE 2.0 MHEV GT ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£75,000
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati GRECALE 2.0 MHEV GT ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£74,820
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives