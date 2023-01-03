Maserati Levante flagship to swap combustion for electric power

The second-generation Maserati Levante will follow the MC20 Folgore to market by the middle of the decade, swapping from combustion to electric power in a bid to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

It is expected to be the final entry into Maserati’s first fleet of EVs, after Folgore versions of the Grecale, Granturismo, Grancabrio, MC20 and next Quattroporte – and is tipped to ride on a specially adapted version of Maserati sibling firm Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform, as used by the ICE and EV versions of the Grecale and Granturismo.

In an exclusive interview with Autocar, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso hinted at the importance of the electric Levante and suggested that its development will benefit heavily from synergies between Stellantis’s 14 brands.

He said: “We’re hitting on all cylinders on that programme, and it’s something that gets me really excited, because we really see the opportunity we have as part of a very large group, which makes innovations one of the first priorities. So I’m very excited about the way that programme is starting to take form.”

Autocar understands the Quattroporte Folgore saloon could be the first Maserati to use an upgraded battery pack with increased energy density for more miles per charge, which would then be deployed in the Levante as well.

While precise technical details remain under wraps, the Levante Folgore is expected to be exclusively four-wheel drive but offer a choice of powertrains – potentially capped by a 745bhp tri-motor system lifted from the Granturismo, which would provide it with the necessary shove to rival dedicated electric sports SUVs like the Lotus Eletre.