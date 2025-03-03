BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lanzante Project 95-59 to be three-seat, 700bhp/tonne hypercar
UP NEXT
Mercedes-Benz priming 21 new cars for next two years

Lanzante Project 95-59 to be three-seat, 700bhp/tonne hypercar

Three-seater based on McLaren platform commemorates 30 years since the specialist’s win at Le Mans

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 March 2025

Lanzante, the Petersfield-based specialist behind the F1-engined Porsche 911 TAG Turbo, will build a three-seat supercar with a whopping 700bhp per tonne.

Codenamed Project 95-59, it has been conceived as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the company’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The name references the year in which it won (1995) and the number 59 worn by the triumphant McLaren F1 GTR.

Lanzante said it will be a limited-run model based on an existing McLaren platform.

It is most likely to be the structure which underpins the current 750S, but with extensive modifications to accommodate an F1-style cockpit.

Alternatively, the 95-59 could be based on McLaren's most recent three-seater, the Speedtail. Coincidentally, that car's 1055bhp hybrid powertrain (with 747bhp 4.0-litre V8 and 309bhp motor) and 1499kg kerbweight give it a similar power-to-weight ratio, at 704bhp per tonne.

The supercar has been penned by Paul Howse who, during his time at McLaren, oversaw the exterior design of the P1, 570S, 720S and Artura. He was also responsible for Lanzante’s P1 Spider and the Thorney Kelham European GT, a Jaguar XK120 restomod.

Lanzante said it would reveal more in the coming weeks, ahead of the car’s public debut at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

McLaren F1 GTR number 59 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018

Project 95-59 will be the firm's first car anchored by its own brand: the 911 TAG Turbo is, of course, based on a Porsche, and the majority of its previous work has been closely linked to historic McLarens.

Its arrival will fulfil boss Dean Lanzante’s ambition to “stand on [his] own”. Discussing the plan with Autocar last summer, he explained: “A lot of people have said: ‘You’ve done a Porsche project. Are you going to do another?’

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

donkervoort f22 review 2023 31 tracking front
Donkervoort F22
9
Donkervoort F22
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
Lexus RX500h RT 33
Lexus RX
7
Lexus RX
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2017 review
9
Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2017 review
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
McLaren F1 1992-1998

Used McLaren F1 1992-1998 review

In 1994 Autocar road tested the fastest and most extreme road car ever built. Here is the definitive verdict on the McLaren F1

Read our review
Back to top

It’s a saturated market. I want to lead with something new, not just follow what everybody else is doing. I’m not knocking anyone: I don’t want to be just another.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

donkervoort f22 review 2023 31 tracking front
Donkervoort F22
9
Donkervoort F22
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
Lexus RX500h RT 33
Lexus RX
7
Lexus RX
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2017 review
9
Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2017 review
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric

View all car reviews