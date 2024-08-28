Land Rover revives classic Defender V8 for £190,000

Land Rover has revealed an official restomod for the classic Defender, turning the legendary 4x4 into a bona fide rival for the Mercedes G-Class.

Produced by Land Rover’s Works Bespoke division, it promises to modernise the classic Defender as far as it is possible to, with a reworked chassis, interior and exterior.

It is powered by JLR’s ubiquitous naturally aspirated 5.0-litre ‘AJ’ V8, sending 405bhp and 380lb ft through an eight-speed gearbox supplied by ZF.

Bilstein dampers as well as Eibach springs and anti-roll bars are fitted to help the Defender through bends. It also gets four-pot Alcon brakes for improved stopping power.

Inside, the reworked Defender’s seats, door cards, roof lining and dashboard are reupholstered in one of five leather options. Two designs of seat are available: one prioritising comfort and the other, supplied by Recaro, offering thicker bolsters and a sportier look.

The radio is swapped for a new deck with a 3.5in touchscreen, bringing sat-nav, DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity while remaining faithful to the aesthetic of the original.

Exterior modifications include brighter LED headlights and a choice of 16in or 18in alloy wheels. Several accessories are offered, including side steps, a ladder and LED spotlights. Land Rover will also offer paint-to-sample, allowing buyers to match the colour of their car to anything they like.

Prices for the Defender V8 by Works Bespoke start at £190,000 (excluding VAT), which buys a four-seat 90 model. The larger five-seat 110 is priced from £199,000 and the seven-seater is £204,000 (also excluding VAT).

Each will be based on a Defender produced between 2012 and 2016 and sourced by Land Rover itself.