BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Land Rover revives classic Defender V8 for £190,000
UP NEXT
Smart #5: brand's largest car yet rivals Enyaq with 348-mile range

Land Rover revives classic Defender V8 for £190,000

Legendary 4x4 is brought up to date with reworked suspension and interior, plus tech upgrade
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 August 2024

Land Rover has revealed an official restomod for the classic Defender, turning the legendary 4x4 into a bona fide rival for the Mercedes G-Class.

Produced by Land Rover’s Works Bespoke division, it promises to modernise the classic Defender as far as it is possible to, with a reworked chassis, interior and exterior.

It is powered by JLR’s ubiquitous naturally aspirated 5.0-litre ‘AJ’ V8, sending 405bhp and 380lb ft through an eight-speed gearbox supplied by ZF.

Related articles

Bilstein dampers as well as Eibach springs and anti-roll bars are fitted to help the Defender through bends. It also gets four-pot Alcon brakes for improved stopping power.

Inside, the reworked Defender’s seats, door cards, roof lining and dashboard are reupholstered in one of five leather options. Two designs of seat are available: one prioritising comfort and the other, supplied by Recaro, offering thicker bolsters and a sportier look.

The radio is swapped for a new deck with a 3.5in touchscreen, bringing sat-nav, DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity while remaining faithful to the aesthetic of the original.

Land Rover Defender V8 by Bespoke Works

Exterior modifications include brighter LED headlights and a choice of 16in or 18in alloy wheels. Several accessories are offered, including side steps, a ladder and LED spotlights. Land Rover will also offer paint-to-sample, allowing buyers to match the colour of their car to anything they like.

Prices for the Defender V8 by Works Bespoke start at £190,000 (excluding VAT), which buys a four-seat 90 model. The larger five-seat 110 is priced from £199,000 and the seven-seater is £204,000 (also excluding VAT).

Each will be based on a Defender produced between 2012 and 2016 and sourced by Land Rover itself.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Santa Fe review front lead
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
aston martin vantage rt 2024 jh 102
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
9
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender

Used Land Rover Defender 1983-2016 review

The Land Rover Defender is an institution and unbeatable off road, if crude on it

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Santa Fe review front lead
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
aston martin vantage rt 2024 jh 102
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
9
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT

View all car reviews