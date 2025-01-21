BACK TO ALL NEWS
Land Rover Defender to get EV in next generation

JLR commercial boss reveals potentially insurmountable packaging difficulties with current car

Matt Saunders Autocar
21 January 2025

An electric version of the Land Rover Defender is unlikely to appear until the end of the decade, when the model emerges in next-generation form using a new platform.

JLR’s chief commercial officer, Lennard Hoornik, confirmed to Autocar that the British manufacturer’s investigations into the potential for electrification of the current premium SUV have revealed packaging difficulties that may prove to be insurmountable.

“Electrifying the current ‘L663’ car, on its D7x platform, is not what we want,” said Hoornik. “The L663 is brilliant at what it does and we do have a [four-cylinder] plug-in hybrid version already, but it’s not easy to find the extra space you need within that chassis for batteries, given the axle packaging and capability that it needs.”

Even switching the Defender to JLR’s bigger-battery, six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain (popular with customers of the MLA Flex-based Range Rover and Range Rover Sport) is precluded by the D7x platform, company insiders have confirmed.

“We have said that we will make an electric production model for each of our new brands [Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar] and remain committed to that,” continued Hoornik. “But finding the space on the current Defender platform is really, really hard, so we will need to use something different.”

Hoornik wouldn’t confirm whether this meant waiting for a second-generation Defender atop a new platform or instead introducing a second Defender-brand model on a dedicated EV platform before then, but his comments suggest the former scenario is more likely.

“The EV will need to come at quite a significant step in the evolution of the Defender,” he said.

Hoornik also expanded on JLR’s motivation behind its 2026 entry into the World Rally-Raid Championship (which includes the famous Dakar Rally) with a team of two Defender Octas.

“We will learn a lot from simply taking part,” he said, “but it also gives the Defender Octa a sense of purpose and will improve the product, creating an ecosystem of technology.”

Latest Reviews

MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS
Lotus Eletre review 2025 001 front cornering
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
Land Rover Defender Octa review 2025 001
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5

View all car reviews

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

