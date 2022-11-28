Lancia hints at Stratos-inspired EV for April reveal

Storied Italian marque Lancia has teased the launch of a Stratos-inspired electric car that is set to be unveiled on 15 April.

The brand will unveil this and its 10-year manifesto at an event dubbed 'Emozione Pu+Ra', translating to 'Emotion Pure and Radical' and serving as the firm's second event previewing its future direction.

An image of the car's rear was teased by Lancia's CEO Luca Napolitano, showing oval-shaped LED taillights reminiscent of the Pura concept shown in November 2022. The firm's new boot-width logo is also showcased.

The brand is due to launch three new electric-only cars by 2028 in its push to become an electric-only brand, with a focus on the European premium market, and has previewed each of their designs with the Pura concept.

It was shown at the Lancia Design Day as a piece of floating art, rather than a physical car and is expected to shape the design of the new Ypsilon. The hatchback, currently only available in Italy, is expected to be released in 2024 and could be offered with an electric powertrain for the first time since its launch in 1995.

The Pura concept also previews what the rebooted Lancia Delta will look like and an as yet unnamed flagship. No timeline for the arrival of the other two vehicles has been announced yet.

It marked “a new era” for the brand, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano said, and shows how the brand will look “for the next 100 years”.

The design “vision” reveals a modernisation of the classic Lancia T-shape Calice grille, now created with three LED bars “to express our electric future”, said Napolitano. At the rear, circular, hollow tail-lights – as seen on the concept previewed by Napolitano – are joined by the new Lancia nameplate.

Jean-Pierre Ploué, the firm's head of design, saud “It is timeless, durable, unique. Our designs will be built with iconic [and pure] shapes like the circle, square and triangle.”

This rear design will be used first on the new Ypsilon and is likely to be based on parent company Stellantis's STLA Small electric platform, also used by the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric.