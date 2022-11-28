Lancia hints at Stratos-inspired EV for April reveal

Storied Italian marque Lancia has teased the launch of a Stratos-inspired electric car that is set to be unveiled on 15 April.
The brand will unveil this and its 10-year manifesto at an event dubbed 'Emozione Pu+Ra', translating to 'Emotion Pure and Radical' and serving as the firm's second event previewing its future direction.
An image of the car's rear was teased by Lancia's CEO Luca Napolitano, showing oval-shaped LED taillights reminiscent of the Pura concept shown in November 2022. The firm's new boot-width logo is also showcased.
The brand is due to launch three new electric-only cars by 2028 in its push to become an electric-only brand, with a focus on the European premium market, and has previewed each of their designs with the Pura concept.
It was shown at the Lancia Design Day as a piece of floating art, rather than a physical car and is expected to shape the design of the new Ypsilon. The hatchback, currently only available in Italy, is expected to be released in 2024 and could be offered with an electric powertrain for the first time since its launch in 1995.
The Pura concept also previews what the rebooted Lancia Delta will look like and an as yet unnamed flagship. No timeline for the arrival of the other two vehicles has been announced yet.
It marked “a new era” for the brand, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano said, and shows how the brand will look “for the next 100 years”.
The design “vision” reveals a modernisation of the classic Lancia T-shape Calice grille, now created with three LED bars “to express our electric future”, said Napolitano. At the rear, circular, hollow tail-lights – as seen on the concept previewed by Napolitano – are joined by the new Lancia nameplate.
Jean-Pierre Ploué, the firm's head of design, saud “It is timeless, durable, unique. Our designs will be built with iconic [and pure] shapes like the circle, square and triangle.”
This rear design will be used first on the new Ypsilon and is likely to be based on parent company Stellantis's STLA Small electric platform, also used by the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric.
A couple of things that trouble me:
1.) I hope that the vehicle will not be a simple badge engineering job, like the Alfa Tonale and the Dodge Hornet, since it will share common Stellantis platform.
2.) His statements seem a little contradictory, but maybe that has more to do with the writer of the article and not the comments reported on? First CEO states that the brand will only by in European markets and start out in only four. Then he goes on about how the new vehicles will recognizable around the world, as it that the new BEVs may be sold in markets outside of Europe?! Which is it?
...also, this concept is great, if their future models are EV hover boards, but to me, to go the artsy/fartsy route, on a brand that in recent memory have been a long from anything that one might find at an art museum, an art school or even petaled by starving artists, might be the direction to go in! BMW/Mini shows that buyers will pay good money on small premium products, and good, stylish, quality products will always find a buyer, no matter who the maker is! So, the maker of small, premium vehicles might be a good fit for the brand, but Lancia has a long of ground to cover and make up, if they want that type of buyer, based on the product that they currently offer, IMHO.
Stellantis have 3 poorly targeted brands, Maserati, Alfa and Lancia. I struggle to see how they reinvent all 3. The challenge is much greater than at Jaguar who clearly all should compete with Porsche. But for these 3 Italian brands can the target Ferrari, Porsche and BMW? I'm not really convinced Stellantis pockets run that deep
You better check the facts before posting, so you don't look silly.
As an Artwork it's fine, as an idea for future Cars I'm not so sure.