Lamborghini Huracan replacement to swap atmo V10 for hybrid V8

The successor to the Lamborghini Huracán will be revealed in the coming months as the final entrant into the Italian firm’s all-electrified model line-up, representing the most radical reinvention of its junior supercar since the Gallardo arrived in 2003.

Due on sale by the end of 2024, Lamborghini’s next entry-level supercar will make the landmark switch from its trademark naturally aspirated V10 engine to a plug-in hybrid powertrain based around a new V8 that has been engineered in-house, rather than taken wholesale from sibling firm Audi.

Visually, the new car will be clearly related to the flagship V12 PHEV Revuelto supercar launched earlier this year. It will have a dramatic silhouette that adheres to head of design Mitja Borkert’s ‘spaceship’ ethos, as well as a raft of cues that have become Lamborghini hallmarks, including a gaping hexagonal exhaust, Y-shaped LED light designs and prominent air channels throughout the body to boost downforce.

The basic principles of the ‘monofuselage’ carbonfibre monocoque introduced with the Revuelto are also expected to be carried over. However, the abundance of expensive composites used in the flagship supercar’s structure are unlikely to be shared by the junior model.

Instead, it’s set to use cheaper aluminium where possible without incurring a major penalty to rigidity, in line with its more entry-level billing. The rear subframe is already aluminium on the Revuelto, but the front end could follow suit on the junior supercar, for instance.

This philosophy of reserving exotic materials for key structural elements would match that used for the Huracán and the closely related Audi R8. They featured a carbonfibre ‘backbone’ – the central tunnel and rear bulkhead – but used mostly aluminium elsewhere.

The platform will also be shortened to visually distinguish the new car from the Revuelto. For reference, the new flagship supercar is 4947mm long. That’s significantly longer than the run-out-edition Huracán Tecnica, which is 4567mm.