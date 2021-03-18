Lamborghini to reveal two V12-powered models in 2021

Lamborghini will reveal two new models powered by its V12 engine this year, as it aims to continue its growth after recording its second-best year of annual sales in 2020.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing disruption to both its production and sales networks, the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm sold 7430 cars worldwide last year. While down on from 8205 sales in 2019, it still represented the second highest sales in Lamborghini’s history.

Lamborghini is on course to grow sales again in 2021. It will begin deliveries of the hardcore Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato this year, and has confirmed that machine will be followed by “two further new products, based on the iconic V12”.

While no official details of the two V12 products have been released, new Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar that one of the machines would feature the electrified supercapacitor system featured on the Sian FKP 37 hypercar. Autocar understands that model is likely to be another limited-run special.

Lamborghini’s strong 2020 helped it to achieve its highest ever annual profitability, and it recorded a turnover of €1.61 billion (£1.38 billion). That was also the second-best in company history, and was 11% down on the record-setting 2019.

The firm’s success came despite having to shutdown production for 70 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and dealer closures in various countries due to national lockdowns. Winkelmann said the “incredible results” showed that “we are very resilient to crisis.”

The USA remained Lamborghini’s top market, with 2224 cars sold there. That was ahead of Germany (607), China, Hong Kong and Macau (604), and Japan (600). Lamborghini expects China to become its second biggest market this year.

The firm sold 517 cars in the UK, making it the firm’s fifth largest market.

The addition of the Urus in 2017 as a third model line alongside the V12 Aventador and V8 Huracan has been key to Lamborghini’s growth, with the SUV now accounting for around half of its sales.

Lamborghini is expecting to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this year, with deliveries in the first two months of the year ahead of the same, pre-pandemic, period in 2019, and the firm having already secured orders to cover nine months of production.

