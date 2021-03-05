Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

The Aventador is hardly a car for shrinking violets, so it’s no surprise that Lamborghini has opted to turn this special based on the same architecture up to 11 – and that’s on a scale that goes to 5.

The Sián FKP 37 sits on the same floorpan and is powered by the same glorious naturally aspirated engine, but it gets bespoke bodywork and pioneering technology in the form of a supercapacitor hybrid system. Despite a €2.5 million (£2.2m) pre-tax price tag, the entire 63-car run of coupé has already been sold, as have the 19 roadsters that will follow it.

The 48V electric element may win attention, but the 6.5-litre V12 remains the headline act. This is basically the same engine that powers the mighty Aventador SVJ but with a slight boost in output, taking peak power to a claimed 774bhp at 8500rpm – the highest yet for a road-going Lamborghini.

The supercapacitor plays only a supporting role to this, but it’s an important one. It can add up to 33bhp at up to 81mph through an electric motor integrated into the gearbox.

Unlike its plug-in hybrid rival, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Sián can’t run under electric power alone, but its supercapacitor is much more powerful than a conventional battery would be. Lamborghini says that the bulkhead-mounted power pack and motor collectively add just 34kg of weight, with the system’s 600A peak flow rates allowing it to add instant effort.

We’re told the Sián’s in-gear times are up to 10% quicker than those of the Aventador SVJ. An equally important role is using electric-motor torque to fill some of the gaps in the automated single-clutch transmission’s changes.